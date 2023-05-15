Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK contributes to new OPCW's Centre for Chemistry and Technology
The facility contains a new laboratory, Technology and Training Hub, indoor training area, and fit for purpose instruction space.
The UK is proud to have contributed over €1,000,000 to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ new Centre for Chemistry and Technology, opened in The Hague, Netherlands recently. 64 nations contributed to the funding of the new centre.
UK Defence Minister Baroness Goldie attended the facility’s inauguration – it houses a new Laboratory, Technology and Training Hub, indoor training area, and fit for purpose instruction space which will support knowledge sharing, scientific and technical collaboration, and capacity building activities.
Defence Minister Baroness Goldie recently said:
Over 25 years ago, the Chemical Weapons Convention came into force, with the vow to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction, and much has been achieved in that time.
There is still work to be done, and that is why the UK remains committed to giving the OPCW our full support, including funding for this wonderful new centre which has opened today, which will help to deliver on the goal of a world free of chemical weapons.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is responsible for implementing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), an international treaty that aims to eliminate chemical weapons – a category of weapons of mass destruction.
The OPCW was created to ensure that the convention’s obligations are met and to support all 193 member states to implement the CWC. The Convention took effect in 1997, and since then over 70,000 tonnes of chemical weapons stockpiles have been destroyed.
Nations that are part of the convention work together to:
- Destroy all existing chemical weapons verified by the OPCW
- Monitor facilities to prevent weapons re-emerging
- Provide assistance to member states against chemical threats
- Foster international cooperation to strengthen the implementation of the convention and promote the peaceful use of chemistry.
The opening of the new centre comes ahead of the OPCW’s 5th Review Conference taking place next week (15 – 19 May) in The Hague. The conference is an opportunity for member states to review the last five years and set the strategic direction for the next five years.
The OPCW constantly upgrades its capabilities to ensure the Convention can have as great an impact as possible, and the UK continues to contribute and invest to eliminate chemical weapons.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-contributes-to-new-opcws-centre-for-chemistry-and-technology
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
1,500 UK troops join major NATO exercise amid expanded UK deployment to Estonia15/05/2023 15:15:15
More than 1,500 UK troops are set to train alongside thousands of personnel from NATO Alliance countries, as part of a major exercise in Estonia.
World War 1 stretcher bearer buried in Belgium12/05/2023 15:15:15
More than a century after his death, Private (Pte) Robert Kenneth Malcolm, a 23-year-old stretcher bearer from Stockton-on-Tees, has finally been laid to rest with full military honours and his war medals presented to his family.
Further support for Ukraine urged at meeting of NATO defence chiefs11/05/2023 09:05:00
Military support for Ukraine and a radical overhaul of NATO’s deterrence and defence topped the agenda for meeting of Alliance’s Defence Chiefs
UK military training estate to benefit from new £560 million contract sustaining 1,300 UK jobs10/05/2023 14:15:00
A £560 million contract to manage the UK land on which thousands of Armed Forces personnel train, has been awarded to Landmarc Support Services by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO)
UK completes largest and longest Western evacuation from Sudan04/05/2023 15:27:00
The UK's successful evacuation operation has completed, coming as the UK announces it will deliver £5m of lifesaving aid to people fleeing Sudan.
Defence sector delivering on Prime Minister’s priorities with major boost to UK economy04/05/2023 15:15:00
The second Joint Economic Data Hub report outlines the value of the defence sector to UK jobs, businesses and exports
UK and Australian visit to British home of next-generation nuclear submarines04/05/2023 10:15:00
Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace have today visited the shipyard where the next generation of AUKUS nuclear submarines will be built for the Royal Navy.
UKStratCom medics set for key role during Coronation weekend03/05/2023 13:05:00
Defence Medical Services (DMS), part of Strategic Command, will make a significant contribution to the running of the Coronation of HM King Charles III.