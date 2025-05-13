The Foreign Secretary yesterday (12 May 2025) hosted Foreign Ministers of the Weimar+ group at Lancaster House for critical talks on repelling Russian aggression and bolstering European security.

Work continues at pace with the ‘Weimar+ group in London to ensure Europe is together responding to security challenges to protect our citizens

Looking ahead to the UK-EU summit on 19 May, Foreign Secretary brings together European partners in pursuit of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine

The meeting builds on wider UK-European collaboration, following European leaders including the Prime Minister meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend

Representatives from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU will join Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London. It follows a historic visit on Saturday by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland to Kyiv during which, alongside the US, they called for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for unfettered peace talks.

Hosted in the UK for the first time, the Weimar+ meeting is the sixth time these major European powers have come together in this format.

Ukraine’s rightful future is a just and lasting peace. Putin’s refusal to engage seriously in peace talks is forcing that future into improbability. This is a critical moment to secure the future of Ukraine. The Foreign Secretary will make clear at Weimar+ that Europe’s leaders must stand strong in our unwavering support for Ukraine’s right to peace and freedom.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, yesterday said:

We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent. The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine – it is existential for Europe as a whole. I have brought our friends and partners to London to make clear that we must stand together, allied in our protection of sovereignty, of peace and of Ukraine. A strong and secure Britain is a foundation of our Plan for Change. This cannot be achieved without standing up to Putin and strengthening our shared European security.

To further resist Putin’s attacks on Ukraine, the international order and peace, the Foreign Secretary is gathering Allies for discussions on both our joint efforts to strengthen European security and secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

This builds on a drumbeat of collaboration between the UK and the EU on defence and security. On top of Saturday’s meeting attended by the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary on Friday joined European ministers in Lviv to announce the UK’s support for the establishment of a Special Tribunal, to hold those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to account. This followed the Foreign Secretary visiting Poland to join the Gymnich meeting, where he highlighted the need for a new, ambitious security relationship between the UK and Europe that will support economic growth, protect citizens, and support European collective security and defence. The Weimar+ is an important opportunity to continue driving forward these talks with EU member states.

The Weimar+ meeting comes days ahead of the UK-EU Summit (19 May), which will cover a range of UK-EU issues and look to foster a stable, positive and forward-looking relationship.

