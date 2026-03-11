Ministry of Defence
UK convenes JEF partners to disrupt Russia's shadow fleet
Defence Secretary and Attorney General met JEF legal representatives to address action against Russia's sanction-evading shadow fleet funding Ukraine war.
Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government – starving Putin’s war machine and putting pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Attorney General Richard Hermer KC today convened legal representatives from Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations to discuss the legal framework for military action to counter Russian shadow fleet activity - the network of vessels used to circumvent sanctions and fund Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.
The meeting brought together experts from across JEF partner nations to examine legal options and work towards a shared strategic understanding of the legal basis for countering Russian shadow fleet activity in accordance with international law. It follows a meeting with JEF nations at Munich Security Conference, convened by the Defence Secretary to discuss military options.
The UK is committed to stepping up action against shadow fleet activity, alongside JEF nations.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
As we enter the fifth year of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, we’re stepping up the pressure on Putin, by choking off the funds that fuel his invasion and targeting Shadow Fleet vessels.
I’m proud of the UK’s leading role in JEF, as we step up together to tackle the threats we face in this new era for defence.
The Attorney General Richard Hermer KC said:
The Russian shadow fleet pose a significant threat to our security and prosperity, and this government will be relentless in pursuing them under the full force of international law.
We will achieve this through collaboration with our closest security allies, underpinned by our strong commitment to the international rules-based order and exploring all legal options to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.
The UK has now imposed sanctions on 544 Russian shadow fleet vessels, and that pressure is working. Russia’s critical oil revenues are down 27% compared to October 2024 - the lowest level since the start of the war - demonstrating the real impact that coordinated international action is having on the Kremlin’s ability to fund its aggression.
This year, the UK has worked alongside US and French allies to tackle shadow fleet activity. The meeting today is part of the development of further military and enforcement cooperation to target shadow shipping that are being discussed across government and with partners, as we continue to build our effort against the shadow fleet using all levers at our disposal.
