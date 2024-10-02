UK Councils invited to join and shape new initiative to improve access to nature and green space for millions of urban residents

Goal to enable 100 towns and cities to transform access to green space in urban areas so everyone can enjoy time spent outdoors in nature, close to home.

Local authorities and community partners across the UK invited to apply for grants totalling £15 million.

Councils will be supported to put green infrastructure at the heart of their plans and priorities, improving the climate resilience of their places and enabling access for all.

Initiative backed by a new partnership between the National Trust, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Natural England, working closely with NatureScot, Natural Resources Wales and the Northern Ireland Environmental Agency.

Seeking further investment to help Councils and communities achieve their ambitions to create greener, fairer, connected neighbourhoods that give communities pride in their place.

A new initiative announced yesterday will enable at least 100 towns and cities across the UK to become better places to live and work, by putting nature and green spaces at the heart of their plans and priorities. The initiative is starting in ‘beta phase’ to enable Councils, communities, partners and funders to shape it together. It aims to attract further investment and support for greener and fairer urban communities, improving people’s health and wellbeing, creating better connected and more climate-resilient neighbourhoods. It will focus on those currently lacking nature and access to parks and open green space.

Pressure on budgets and competition for urban space has meant that nature, historic parks and green spaces have been neglected or lost from many neighbourhoods over the last few decades. Many urban communities are suffering the effects – limited outdoor spaces to play, relax or socialise and streets that can be too hot, with polluted air or higher flood risk. Latest government data reveals well over 40 million people don’t have access to a green space a short walk from home.

Nature Towns & Cities, a new initiative set up by The National Trust, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Natural England aims to help Councils and communities tackle this by bringing nature and green space into their urban communities and places. The three organisations are also working closely with NatureScot, Natural Resources Wales and Northern Ireland Environment Agency to take the initiative UK-wide.

Local authorities and their partners, including community and other civic organisations, are invited to apply for capacity-building grants as part of the initiative. From early next year there will also be the opportunity to join a peer network to share learning and practical solutions and take advantage of schemes to attract new investment.

Nature Towns & Cities builds on the legacy of the Future Parks Accelerator, a previous partnership between The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the National Trust, as well as closely aligning with Natural England’s Green Infrastructure Framework and standards. It will also help local authorities to develop and implement Local Nature Recovery Strategies, identifying the best opportunities to recover nature in their urban areas.

From 1 October, local authorities and their community partners will be able to apply for grants of between £250k to £1million, with The National Lottery Heritage Fund making £15m in funding available UK-wide. Grants have been designed to provide organisations with capacity and headspace to think and plan their urban green space for the long term. Grants will help to develop partnerships, leadership and capability and build the foundations for change, help to attract new income and investment for delivery and sustainability.

From early 2025, organisations will also be able to connect to a UK-wide network of peers working on similar challenges, sharing answers and expertise to tap into best practice, and unlock the benefits of green spaces and nature for residents and communities. The network will serve local government, community organisations, charities and professionals across the UK, with access to a programme of events and training, a library of resources and tailored support.

Linda Anglin, Edinburgh City Council, yesterday said:

“Rethinking our parks, green spaces and the ways they connect across the city has been transformational in Edinburgh over the last 5 years. We were part of the Future Parks Accelerator programme, a precursor to this Nature Towns and Cities initiative, which helped us find new ways of maximising nature’s contribution to the wellbeing of our communities. We are now pioneers of Scotland’s first Nature Network. With over 200 actions identified to manage, restore and enhance the urban landscape in Edinburgh, we’ve seen tangible changes on the ground which are making a difference for both people and nature.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, yesterday ​said:

“We are delighted to be part of this partnership initiative to ensure nature is championed across our urban environments and across the UK. It fits with our ambitions to increase our support for strategic projects that help habitats and species thrive, reducing and mitigating the impacts of climate change, while helping people and communities connect to our unique natural heritage and supports our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

Hilary McGrady, Director-General of the National Trust yesterday said:

“There is overwhelming evidence that access to green space improves our mental and physical health and wellbeing. Yet in England well over 40 million people don’t have access to green space close to home. Councils are uniquely placed to tackle this, working with their communities and local partners. We understand the difficulties caused by long term cuts to budgets and capacity, and we hope this initiative gives them the inspiration and support they need to improve everyday access to nature and the outdoors for all. “We have seen from our work over the last decade what amazing results can be achieved by Councils working with their communities and civic partners to bring nature into neighbourhoods and across their towns and cities. We know many other places have similar ambitions to enhance the lives of their residents, bringing hope and aspiration for their futures and we want to help make these a reality.”

Marian Spain, Chief Executive, Natural England yesterday ​said:

“Everybody should be able to connect with nature in their neighbourhood, and that includes people living in urban areas. Improved access to green spaces at the heart of our towns and cities creates healthier and better places to live which are resilient to climate change, and it provides huge support for people’s mental and physical wellbeing. “Nature Towns and Cities will offer local authorities and community groups the resources and expertise that they need to bring people closer to the natural environment and give them more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.”

For further details on Nature Towns & Cities, please visit naturetownsandcities.org.uk. Find out more about applying for a grant on the Heritage Fund website.

