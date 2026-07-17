Scottish Government
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UK Covid-19 Inquiry - Module 1 report: progress update - July 2026
Progress update on the actions taken forward by the Scottish Government in response to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 1 Report – July 2026.
Part of
Simplified Structure
Recommendation One – A simplified structure for whole system civil emergency preparedness and response
Chair’s recommendation:
The governments of the UK, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland should each simplify and reduce the number of structures with responsibility for preparing for and building resilience to whole-system civil emergencies. The core structures should be:
- A single Cabinet-level or equivalent ministerial committee (including the senior minister responsible for health and social care), responsible for whole-system civil emergency preparedness and resilience for each government, which meets regularly and is chaired by the leader or deputy leader of the relevant government; and
- A single cross-departmental group of senior officials in each government (which reports regularly to the Cabinet-level or equivalent ministerial committee) to oversee and implement policy on civil emergency preparedness and resilience.
This should be put in place within 12 months of this Report (by July 2025). Within six months of the creation of the group of senior officials, it should complete a review to simplify and reduce the number of structures responsible for whole-system civil emergency preparedness and resilience.
Subsequently, within 24 months of the publication of this Report (by July 2026), the ministerial committee should rationalise and streamline subordinate or supporting groups and committees responsible for whole-system civil emergency preparedness and resilience. Any groups and committees retained or created to support this core structure should have a clear purpose and should report regularly about progress with, and completion of, tasks assigned to them.
Implementation actions and timescales set out in our January 2025 response:
- Cabinet will consider the first of its biannual papers on whole system civil emergencies in spring 2025;
- The Future Pandemic Preparedness Ministerial Oversight Group will meet for the first time in early 2025 and will meet on a six-monthly basis thereafter; and
- The Crisis Preparation Oversight Group will continue to meet on a quarterly basis to discuss cross-government preparedness and structures and will meet again in early 2025.
Progress update as at July 2026:
- Cabinet was provided with a written update on risk, resilience, and preparedness in March 2026, and will continue to receive updates on a regular basis.
- In lieu of a meeting, the Ministerial Oversight Group received a written update on the progress of the pandemic preparedness programme in early 2026. The date of the next Ministerial Oversight Group meeting will be set in due course.
- The Future Pandemic Preparedness Cross-Government Delivery Group met in June 2026 and the Programme Board is expected to meet in summer 2026. Both these groups form part of the wider Future Pandemic Preparedness programme.
- Work has continued to strengthen the role and function of the Crisis Preparation Oversight Programme within the Scottish Government to support the delivery of preparedness activities.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/uk-covid-19-inquiry-module-1-report-progress-update-july-2026/pages/2/
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