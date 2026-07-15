Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK creates first envoy role to support British nationals detained abroad
Former Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt will support British nationals in the most difficult and complex cases.
- Alistair Burt will be the UK’s first ever envoy for complex consular cases
- He will focus on the most difficult and complex detention cases involving British people overseas, including those with human rights concerns
- Appointment supports manifesto commitment for supporting detained British nationals abroad and their families
British nationals detained abroad in the most challenging and complex cases will now be supported by the UK’s first ever envoy for complex consular cases, Alistair Burt.
The new role has been created to provide additional support in particularly complex cases, including those involving concerns about welfare, due process or human rights. The appointment contributes to the manifesto commitment to strengthen support for British nationals abroad and those facing the most challenging circumstances overseas.
Alistair Burt will ensure the most complex cases continue to receive focused senior attention, supporting the UK’s efforts to secure progress on cases.
He will advocate on behalf of British nationals and will work closely with families to ensure their views are heard and reflected in the UK’s approach. He will also support coordination across government and advocate for resolutions in the most challenging cases, ensuring every possible avenue is being pursued.
With thousands of British people heading off on holiday this summer, the Envoy’s work will complement the FCDO’s existing consular support, including issuing Emergency Travel Documents, offering advice and support to those arrested abroad, and providing up-to-date travel advice.
Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
Alistair brings a wealth of experience in foreign and consular affairs. I look forward to working with him to build on our support for detainees and their families, helping to drive progress in the most difficult cases.
We are committed to supporting British people detained overseas, and their safety and security remain a priority for this Government.”
Envoy for Complex Consular Detentions, Alistair Burt, said:
From my experience, I saw first-hand how profoundly these cases can affect families, often reshaping every aspect of their lives, and it is a privilege to return to support them in those moments.
I am committed to taking forward the Government’s support for British people detained overseas in the most complex of cases and helping secure the best possible outcomes for them and their families.”
Alistair Burt’s strong track record in handling complex consular and diplomatic cases includes engagement with detainees’ families and senior international counterparts, as well as navigating sensitive issues in high-pressure environments.
Minister responsible for Consular and Crisis, Hamish Falconer, said:
Families with a loved one detained overseas can face unimaginable distress and uncertainty.
Alistair will play a vital role advocating for those who have been detained overseas in complex circumstances including those that give rise to serious human rights concerns, acting as a strong voice for families across Government, and driving international efforts on each case while ensuring families receive the support they need at home.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-creates-first-envoy-role-to-support-british-nationals-detained-abroad
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK government launches campaign with survivors and families to prevent methanol poisoning tragedies abroad15/07/2026 15:15:00
Travelling Brits urged to ‘Know the Signs’ following cases of death and serious illness overseas.
FCDO summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s role in directing attacks by proxy groups15/07/2026 13:05:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s (IRGC-QF) role in directing proxy groups to carry out a series of attacks across Europe.
UK finalises historic treaty with EU to secure economic future of Gibraltar15/07/2026 11:10:00
Minister of State Stephen Doughty signs UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar with EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels.
UK sanctions Iran-linked criminal group that publicly claimed responsibility for recent attacks on Jewish locations15/07/2026 10:25:00
Statement from the Foreign Secretary on the sanctioning of Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) (13 July 2026).
UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality: joint statement, May 202614/07/2026 14:10:00
The governments of Australia and the United Kingdom gave a joint statement following the third UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality on 4 May 2026.
Support for IRGC outlawed in crackdown on foreign state proxies14/07/2026 13:20:00
The IRGC are among the first bodies designated under new powers to crack down on foreign state-backed activity in the UK.
UK and EU strike Russian cyber networks with new sanctions14/07/2026 10:25:00
UK and EU hit back with first joint cyber sanctions package.
“Do you know where I can get blonde highlights?” The most unusual requests from Brits abroad for consular assistance13/07/2026 14:10:00
Brits heading overseas this summer urged to check Travel Advice as the FCDO highlights unusual requests for consular assistance.
E3 Statement on Iranian Attacks13/07/2026 12:25:00
A statement given yesterday by the E3 (UK, France & Germany) on Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and countries in the region.