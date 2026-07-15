UK creates first envoy role to support British nationals detained abroad

Former Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt will support British nationals in the most difficult and complex cases.

Alistair Burt will be the UK’s first ever envoy for complex consular cases

He will focus on the most difficult and complex detention cases involving British people overseas, including those with human rights concerns

Appointment supports manifesto commitment for supporting detained British nationals abroad and their families

British nationals detained abroad in the most challenging and complex cases will now be supported by the UK’s first ever envoy for complex consular cases, Alistair Burt.

The new role has been created to provide additional support in particularly complex cases, including those involving concerns about welfare, due process or human rights. The appointment contributes to the manifesto commitment to strengthen support for British nationals abroad and those facing the most challenging circumstances overseas.

Alistair Burt will ensure the most complex cases continue to receive focused senior attention, supporting the UK’s efforts to secure progress on cases.

He will advocate on behalf of British nationals and will work closely with families to ensure their views are heard and reflected in the UK’s approach. He will also support coordination across government and advocate for resolutions in the most challenging cases, ensuring every possible avenue is being pursued.

With thousands of British people heading off on holiday this summer, the Envoy’s work will complement the FCDO’s existing consular support, including issuing Emergency Travel Documents, offering advice and support to those arrested abroad, and providing up-to-date travel advice.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:

Alistair brings a wealth of experience in foreign and consular affairs. I look forward to working with him to build on our support for detainees and their families, helping to drive progress in the most difficult cases. We are committed to supporting British people detained overseas, and their safety and security remain a priority for this Government.”

Envoy for Complex Consular Detentions, Alistair Burt, said:

From my experience, I saw first-hand how profoundly these cases can affect families, often reshaping every aspect of their lives, and it is a privilege to return to support them in those moments. I am committed to taking forward the Government’s support for British people detained overseas in the most complex of cases and helping secure the best possible outcomes for them and their families.”

Alistair Burt’s strong track record in handling complex consular and diplomatic cases includes engagement with detainees’ families and senior international counterparts, as well as navigating sensitive issues in high-pressure environments.

Minister responsible for Consular and Crisis, Hamish Falconer, said: