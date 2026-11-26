Recipients of the second wave of Creative Industries Clusters funding announced - with five projects sharing a pot of £34 million to support growth in the creative industries

£10 million also awarded to 40 ambitious businesses shaping the next generation of creative technology across sub-sectors like video games and film

Government invests £2.2 million in the Great North Creative Corridor, to bolster regional investment in creative industries in identified high growth areas

More than £45 million of government funding will help creative businesses from South Wales to Glasgow grow, create jobs and compete globally, in the Government’s latest vote of confidence in the creative industries: the UK’s calling card to the world.

Games studios, music tech start-ups, film and TV innovators and publishers are set to share over £45 million of government funding, as part of the wider £500 million investment in research, development and innovation committed to by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in the Creative Industries Sector Plan.

Announced yesterday at the BEYOND conference in Manchester, the investments will fund the new products and services that will power tomorrow’s creative industries, from the latest developments in creative technology to improvements in green design. The funding aims to support the regional growth of the creative industries across the country, not just in London and the South East.

It supports the government’s aim to make the creative industries a strong investment opportunity and a good place to work, whoever you are and wherever you live. It will also help create the origin story of the next GTA VI: where DMA Design, a British start-up, became Rockstar North - a global video game industry titan which created the biggest entertainment release of all time.

The package includes:

£34 million for the second wave of five creative industries clusters (Amgen, Green Design North, CreateSci, ScreenJourneys and UK Publishing Futures)

£10 million for 40 high-growth ‘createch’ (creative technology) businesses through the Next Wave pilot

£2.2 million for the new Great North Creative Corridor - building on the work of the £150 million investment of the Creative Places Growth Fund

£5 million to extend the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which is generating evidence to shape the future of the UK’s creative industries

Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray said:

As we set out in our Creative Industries Sector Plan, this Government is committed to ensuring that the creative industries can thrive in all corners of the UK by making businesses stronger and improving access to creative careers. This package of investment speaks to that through decentralisation and innovation. These are projects and organisations with major growth potential, and we’re excited to see what they can achieve with this boost.

The Government announced the Creative Industries Sector Plan in 2025, published as part of the Industrial Strategy, as a new 10-year plan to tackle barriers to growth and maximise opportunities across the creative industries sector. The Sector Plan committed £380 million of Government funding to the growth of the creative industries. As one of the Industrial Strategy’s eight growth-driving sectors, the creative industries are central to the Prime Minister’s economic agenda, creating good jobs, developing globally competitive businesses and turning British ideas into growth across the country.

£34 million for five creative industries clusters

The second round of recipients for the Creative Industries Clusters programme have been announced today. The programme brings together universities, businesses, local and regional policymakers and private funders to drive research, innovation and growth in the creative industries. It can also give students real world experience on live projects, which can lead to future job opportunities.

The five new clusters are:

Amgen, led by University of South Wales: an industry-led cluster for Wales (amgen is Welsh for ‘alternative’ or ‘better’). Through a bespoke innovation programme combining live performance and creative technology, Amgen will enable collaboration across rural, coastal and post-industrial microclusters, building capacity within local ecosystems and creating testbeds for innovation for creative R&D.

Green Design North, led by Manchester Metropolitan University: led with Lancaster, Sheffield Hallam and Northumbria universities, with the Design Council as a strategic partner. It links research, industry and civic leaders across the north of England to grow design businesses in the region.

CreateSci, led by University of East Anglia: a cluster that will grow East Anglia’s creative industries through upskilling, and work with the life science and clean energy sectors. It aims to tackle two barriers to creative industry growth: slow creative technology adoption due to limited capacity and facilities, and dispersed geography that discourages investment. Led by the University of East Anglia in partnership with universities across the region, CreateSci will provide the shared facilities, networks and partnerships that creative businesses need to innovate and attract investment.

ScreenJourneys, led by King’s College London: The first four-nations creative industries cluster, drawing on the strengths of partners in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast while working with destinations across the UK. It will focus on screen tourism - travel inspired by destinations across the UK made famous on film and TV screens - aiming to establish the infrastructure and innovation to make screen tourism a recognised part of the UK creative economy.

UK Publishing Futures, led by Northumbria University: Publishing Futures will help publishers, small businesses and freelancers to grow, develop new products, reach new markets. It will also test how AI can be used responsibly in publishing and how UK publishing become more sustainable as a sector. The cluster will create skilled jobs across the region and build on investment from major publishers including Hachette, Pan Macmillan and Bonnier.

£10 million to help createch businesses grow

The UK’s next generation of createch innovators are being backed to scale through Next Wave, run through UKRI’s business-facing agency Innovate UK, and bringing together financial and non-financial support for ambitious businesses to help strengthen the UK’s createch sector.

Createch combines creative innovation and cutting-edge technology to generate novel products, services and experiences, like immersive gaming, virtual try-on tools for fashion and interactive museum exhibits.

Following a competitive selection process, each of the 40 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), based across nine UK regions including Scotland, the North East, Wales and the West Midlands, have won a grant for projects costing between £110,000 and £500,000. The businesses will contribute a minimum of 30 percent match funding.

The recipients* operate across a number of sectors, from video games and visual arts to music and film & TV. Their innovations are redefining what’s possible, whether it’s turning real human scans into lifelike digital characters, streaming immersive 4D performances live, making learning interactive through voice-powered gaming, or protecting children’s identities and artists’ creative rights in the age of AI.

£2.2 million to connect the north’s creative sector

The Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport will contribute £2.2 million to the Great North Creative Corridor, set up by nine northern mayors and regional leaders. It aims to connect the region’s creative businesses and make the most of the north of England’s cultural and economic potential. The Corridor is made up of the North East, Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Hull and East Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, York and North Yorkshire and Tees Valley.

UKRI Creative Industries Champion Professor Christopher Smith said:

The creative industries are a powerful engine for growth, creating jobs in all four nations of the UK and driving R&D innovation. The investments announced yesterday in our world-leading creative industries are ambitious and wide-ranging, taking in five new Creative Industries Clusters that reach right across the UK and 40 businesses working at the current edge of createch. Together, these investments demonstrate the extraordinary vitality, diversity and ingenuity of our world-class creative industries, and the central role they play in shaping the UK’s future economy through innovation, collaboration and creativity.

Additional stakeholder quotes:

Professor Katy Shaw, Director of UK Publishing Futures at Northumbria University

Publishing Futures will make the North East the UK’s centre for publishing innovation, bringing universities, publishers, content creators, audiences and creative businesses together to test responsible uses of AI, grow new products and IP and publish more sustainably. This cluster shows what cross-sector collaboration can deliver for the UK.

Professor Sarah Atkinson, Director of ScreenJourneys at King’s College London

We’re absolutely thrilled by what this investment makes possible. Bringing together an exceptional network of partners spanning screen, tourism, heritage, creative technology and the experience economy, we now have a unique opportunity to transform the UK’s screen success into sustainable and inclusive growth. The ScreenJourneys team is passionate about creating the skills, innovations and commercial pathways needed to deliver the next generation of visitor experiences. In doing so, we’ll be unlocking new opportunities for places and communities across all four nations while positioning the UK as a global leader in screen tourism innovation.

Professor Lisa Lewis, Director of Amgen at the University of South Wales

This funding represents a vital investment for the live performance sector in Wales, enabling economic, social and cultural impact beyond urban centres. It will ensure better connections between creative people and places, while improving participation and representation. Wales offers a unique multilingual environment for developing a new model of creative innovation. This investment will have a profound effect, strengthening live performance and creative technology across our cultural communities in a fair and inclusive way. The University of South Wales is delighted to lead this consortium and support the sustainable growth of a vibrant and resilient sector.

Professor Catherine Richardson, Director of CreaSci at the University of East Anglia

We are incredibly excited about this East of England Cluster - it gives us a unique opportunity to scale up a large, successful, but disbursed creative sector. We will support our businesses to innovate, grow and attract investment in a region that has historically been overlooked. And we are aiming at mutual growth, between creative industries and the key clean energy and life sciences investment in the region. CreateSci, led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with all the region’s higher education institutions, offers a model for growth beyond our cities, across our rural and coastal communities.

Professor Martyn Evans, Director of Green Design North at Manchester Metropolitan University

Green Design North recognises the power of design as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable growth. Design has a unique ability to turn bold ideas into products and services that create economic, environmental and social value. Through this investment, we will place designers at the heart of industrial transformation - bringing together businesses, policymakers, researchers and communities to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Led by Manchester Met, this ambitious partnership connects creative expertise with advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies, helping businesses embed sustainable design at the heart of innovation. Together, we will build the skills, partnerships and innovation capacity needed to drive planet-positive innovation and create a more sustainable and prosperous future for the North.

Victoria Smith, Co-Founder, Gig Lab

Live music depends on risk takers, and Innovate UK’s Breakthrough Wave award lets Gig Lab back them. By combining decades of venue and touring expertise with Northumbria University’s research in human-led AI, we can take the guesswork out of booking shows, make more of them viable and put more places on the UK’s touring map.

Rob Hewson, CEO & Creative Director, Huey Games Ltd

AI is about to reshape how games get made, and Britain has a real chance to lead rather than follow. The backing from Innovate UK’s Breakthrough Wave gives Huey Games the runway to build AI-assisted tools for studios worldwide - and to do that engineering work from Manchester, with a full UK team.

Kate Dimbleby, Chair and co-founder, Stornaway

Winning NHK’s Japan Prize Award of Honour this week, following three ITVT awards in the US, demonstrates the potential of our Innovate UK-supported work. This Breakthrough Wave award allows us to build on that success, advancing Stornaway’s Object Based Media model so broadcasters can bring powerful interactivity and Ultra Accessibility to programme makers and classrooms. At a time when R&D is being scaled back across the sector, we’re excited to help shape a more innovative, accessible and sustainable future for TV and video.

*Full list of Next Wave recipients:

Advertising and marketing

Aidos - East of England

ASK BOSCO – Yorkshire and Humber

Day30 – London

Fitness Marketing Agency Ltd

Go Diverse Limited – West Midlands

Happaning – London

Hvn Labs Ltd – South West

Maro – London

Motion Marble – West Midlands

TrueRights – London

Volta Interactive – London

WeArisma – East of England

Film and television

Animotion Technologies Ltd – South West

Awkward Studios – Wales

Cutpoint – London

Forceteck – South West

Gravity Sketch – London

Hat Trick Animation Studios – London

Kyma Horizon – London

Mediai Research Ltd – London

Rapid Pictures Limited - London

Recce Digital Ltd – London

Stornaway.io – South West

Music, performing and visual arts

Ervis Intelligence Limited – London

Gig Lab – North East

gigmate – North West

Olive AI Ltd – London

Hootenanny – South East

ip(x) – London

Production Park Ltd – Yorkshire and Humber

Stagely Ltd – South West

Video games

AUXA – Scotland

Digital Tactics – South East

GIGGLE BYTE STUDIOS LTD – South East

Huey Games Ltd – North West

Locat Technology Limited – London

Lurtis Ltd – South East

Parable Studios – North East

Ten24 Media Ltd – Yorkshire and Humber

Nine northern mayors and regional leaders of the Great North Creative Corridor