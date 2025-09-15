RUSI
UK Cyber Effects Network Launches
RUSI and the National Cyber Force are launching a new initiative to develop a UK community of interest on offensive cyber and other cyber effects operations.
RUSI, with the National Cyber Force, recently (10 September 2025) launched the UK Cyber Effects Network. The initiative aims to generate new thinking on the theory and practice of offensive cyber operations and help develop the next generation of UK experts in the field.
The Cyber Effects Network will bring together representatives from industry, academia and government to share their perspectives and develop thinking on offensive cyber. The UK Cyber Effects Network is administered by RUSI and sponsored by the National Cyber Force.
The initiative will include publishing an edited collection of original papers that address conceptual, doctrinal, legal, policy, capability and technological aspects of offensive cyber operations.
The Call for Abstracts for the edited collection is now open and will close on 30 September 2025.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/uk-cyber-effects-network-launches
