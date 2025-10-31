UK deploys additional emergency humanitarian funding

The UK Government is mobilising £5 million in additional emergency humanitarian funding to support the Caribbean region’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Financial support package of £5 million provided by UK Government to support the Caribbean region

Follows on from immediate financial support package of £2.5 million announced earlier this week

Foreign Office teams also preparing flights to support British nationals who are unable to fly home commercially.

The UK Government is mobilising an additional £5 million in emergency humanitarian funding – on top of £2.5 million announced earlier this week - to support the Caribbean region’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

This new funding will enable the UK to send humanitarian supplies - including over 3000 shelter kits and over 1,500 solar powered lanterns to help those whose homes have been damaged and those without power.

The UK is working with the World Food Programme and Red Cross, to ensure emergency relief reaches those who need it most.

UK humanitarian and technical experts have been deployed to the region to assist with the coordination and delivery of aid. The UK Government had already prepositioned emergency supplies in Antigua & Barbuda to ensure they could be rapidly deployed to where they are needed most.

Some of the funding will be used to match public donations up to £1 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies appeal in support of Jamaica.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“More information is now coming through on the scale of devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, with homes damaged, roads blocks and lives lost.

“That is why the UK Government is now increasing our funding for humanitarian support to ensure we can get shelter kits, solar lamps and sanitation products to those who need it most.

“We will also use some of that funding to match public donations to the Red Cross appeal in support of Jamaica.”

Loyce Pace, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Americas, said:

“People in Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa have a long road ahead to recover and rebuild stronger. This contribution will help the IFRC and the Jamaica Red Cross provide critical support along that journey — from restoring homes and livelihoods to preparing for future hurricanes. We’re deeply grateful for this support, which keeps people’s recovery and resilience at the heart of humanitarian action.”

Meanwhile, the UK is in close contact with travel companies who are working to restore flights for holidaymakers and British nationals. Foreign Office teams are preparing flights to support British nationals who are unable to fly home commercially.

A specialist FCDO Rapid Deployment Team has also arrived in Jamaica to provide consular assistance to affected British nationals.

The UK is working with tour operators, the Jamaican authorities and its international partners, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and UN agencies, to ensure humanitarian assistance is delivered to affected areas and meets the immediate needs of the most vulnerable.

The UK has also worked with the Caribbean governments, multilateral banks and the London Centre for Disaster Protection so Jamaica and Haiti have pre-agreed financial instruments in place to help recover faster and more effectively.