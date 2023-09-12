UK deploys search and rescue teams to Morocco following earthquake

Sixty UK search and rescue specialists, 4 search dogs and rescue equipment deployed to Morocco following 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

sixty UK search and rescue specialists, 4 search dogs and rescue equipment deployed to Morocco following 6.8 magnitude earthquake

UK Emergency Medical Team deployed to assess the existing healthcare capacity and the extent of the damage

Foreign Secretary has spoken to Foreign Minister Bourita and UK remains in close contact with the Moroccan authorities

The UK will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Morocco to assist with Moroccan led rescue efforts.

The government of Morocco accepted the UK offer for assistance following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake. The UK is deploying a team of search and rescue specialists, including 60 people, 4 search dogs and rescue equipment, as well as a medical assessment team.

The team was deployed recently (10 September 2023) via 2 Royal air Force A400M aircraft provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently said:

The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and 4 rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort. I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps recently said:

This is a devastating time for the people of Morocco, particularly those with loved ones they have lost or are missing. The UK has taken a leading role in the international effort to enhance search and rescue operations - moving quickly to deploy our unique strategic airlift capabilities, expert personnel and aid. We stand firmly by Morocco as they get through this terrible event.

The UK International Search and Rescue team (UKISAR) respond to disasters on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. They have specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools. The specialist kit gives the team the capacity to lift, cut and remove concrete and rubble to reach people under collapsed buildings.

The UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT) is deploying a 4-person British medical assessment team to assess the situation on the ground and coordinate with Moroccan authorities. Following a large-scale natural disaster, it is crucial to assess existing healthcare capacity and the extent of damage to manage healthcare needs and provide support appropriately.

British nationals who require consular assistance can call British Embassy Rabat on +212 (0) 537 63 33 33. If you are in the UK and concerned about a British national in Morocco you can contact the FCDO on +44(0)20 7008 5000.

