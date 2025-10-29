Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK deploys urgent hurricane relief to the Caribbean
The UK Government is mobilising £2.5m in emergency humanitarian funding to support the Caribbean region’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.
- Immediate financial support package of £2.5 million provided by UK Government to support Jamaica as hurricane Melissa continues through the island.
- UK relief supplies and technical experts deployed to assist with disaster response and recovery.
- FCDO’s humanitarian support comes as one of the most severe storms in Caribbean history crosses the region.
This funding will support a rapid humanitarian response, including the delivery of emergency supplies such as shelter kits, water filters, and blankets, to help prevent injury, and disease outbreaks.
These emergency relief supplies have already been prepositioned in Antigua to ensure they can be rapidly deployed to where they are needed most. UK humanitarian and technical experts are also being deployed to the region to assist with the coordination and delivery of aid.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:
The UK is acting swiftly to support the Jamaican authorities in providing disaster relief and expertise in response to this terrible storm.
Specialist rapid deployment teams have also been positioned in the region to provide consular assistance round the clock to British nationals affected by the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.”
Meanwhile, Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is providing a maritime presence in the region to offer disaster response support, if required. The UK Ministry of Defence has also pre-deployed a team to the Turks and Caicos Islands to support all phases of disaster management preparations, response and recovery.
A specialist FCDO Rapid Deployment Team has also travelled to Miami, ready to provide consular assistance to affected British nationals. These teams include specially trained consular staff members equipped to handle emergency situations, provide immediate logistical support, and liaise with local authorities to ensure British nationals receive the necessary assistance. British nationals in Jamaica should continue to register their presence to receive updates from the FCDO.
The UK is working with tour operators, the Jamaican authorities and its international partners, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and UN agencies, to ensure humanitarian assistance is delivered to affected areas and meets the immediate needs of the most vulnerable.
