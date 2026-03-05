UK detector components shipped to US for DUNE experiment

Detector components built at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory have arrived at Fermilab, marking the first shipment of these detector components to DUNE experiment.

The anode plane assemblies (APAs) are being produced at the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory as part of the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE).

DUNE is a major international science project under construction in the US.

It will send a beam of neutrinos 1,300 kilometres across the country in a mission to explain why the Universe is made of matter rather than antimatter.

The arrival of the first four APAs at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) represents a key milestone for the UK’s contribution to the experiment.

UK production milestone

The shipment comes as Daresbury Laboratory reaches a significant production target, as teams at the site have now completed 50 out of the 137 APAs that the UK is developing for DUNE.

Each APA is a large rectangular detector frame measuring approximately six by two metres, with 24 kilometres of hair-width copper-beryllium wire wound in multiple directions, tensioned and secured by thousands of hand-soldered connections.

These assemblies form the sensitive detection planes inside DUNE’s liquid-argon detectors, where they will record the electrical signals produced when neutrinos interact with the detector.

Big detectors, big logistics

Each comparable in height to a two-storey building, the APAs present significant challenges for storage and transport, and must be handled with extreme care to protect the delicate wire planes.

For the transatlantic journey, the four APAs were mounted inside two specially designed shipping frames to keep them rigid and secure, each equipped with sensors monitoring shock, vibration, tilt, temperature, humidity, and location.

Because of their size, the frames require a dedicated 60-foot platform when shipped by sea, requiring a full-length maritime unit.

First direct shipment to the US

Earlier APAs were transported to the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN) for testing and trial shipments, but this is the first time completed units have been sent directly from the UK to Fermilab.

Once at Fermilab, they will undergo testing before being prepared for installation in the DUNE Far Detector 1 at the Sandford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota.

A global experiment to answer fundamental questions

DUNE is one of the most ambitious particle-physics experiments ever constructed.

It will send a beam of neutrinos from Fermilab in Illinois to the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota, 1,300 kilometres away.

By comparing the properties of the neutrinos at the source and at the far detector, scientists hope to answer some of the most fundamental questions in physics.

The experiment aims to:

explore why matter dominates over antimatter in the Universe

study the behaviour of neutrinos

observe signals from supernovae

The detectors will contain tens of thousands of tonnes of liquid argon, with the APAs acting as the sensitive readout planes that capture the faint electrical signals produced by neutrino interactions.

A proud milestone

Ian Lazarus, Head of Technology at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, said:

The arrival of the four APAs at Fermilab marks a major milestone for the UK’s contribution to the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment, and they will now undergo testing at Fermilab before installation in DUNE’s enormous underground detectors. Beyond being a source of pride for the DUNE team at Daresbury, this achievement is a really exciting example of international collaboration in action. It paves the way for the UK’s continued delivery of detector planes to the United States, underscoring the strength of UK engineering expertise and our vital role in one of the most ambitious physics experiments ever undertaken.

Dr Radosav Pantelic, Lead Engineer for the DUNE project at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, said:

Reaching this point is the result of meticulous planning, precision engineering and close coordination with our partners in the United States. Designing and preparing detector components of this scale and sensitivity for their journey overseas has required extraordinary care and teamwork, and I’m immensely proud of the dedication and expertise shown by our engineers and technicians at Daresbury Laboratory. This first direct shipment marks the start of many shipments for DUNE, with many more APAs set to follow in the months ahead.

UK role in DUNE

The UK is responsible for building 137 out of the 150 APAs required for DUNE.

In addition to the detector planes, UK teams are also contributing to other major components of the DUNE and Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility infrastructure.