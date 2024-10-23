Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK Development Minister to push for gender equality at World Bank Annuals
Anneliese Dodds to outline priorities for gender equality and announce funding to boost women’s economic and social empowerment during visit to Washington DC.
- world’s finance and development ministers gather in Washington DC to discuss pressing international development issues at Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF
- UK Development Minister to announce funding to boost women’s economic and social empowerment in speech on priorities for gender equality
- UK to send 2 female governors to the World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings for the first time
The UK’s Development Minister Anneliese Dodds will arrive at the World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC today [23 October] for a series of engagements focused on advancing gender equality.
It will mark the minister’s first time attending in her capacity as the UK’s Governor to the World Bank Group. Her visit coincides with Chancellor Reeves attending the IMF Annual Meetings, marking the first time for the UK to send 2 female governors to the meetings.
In a speech at the conference tomorrow [24 October], the minister will outline her priorities for gender equality and announce a £7.5 million investment over the next 2 years, and continued support beyond that, in the World Bank’s Umbrella Facility for Gender Equality (UFGE). The facility supports the generation of high-quality data and evidence to address gender inequality and boost women’s economic and social empowerment.
The UFGE, which has received funding from the UK since 2012, has, for example, benefitted half a million women in Rwanda who were found to be losing rights over land due to not having marriage certificates. In Nigeria, the programme funded research on the benefits of cash transfers, which the government used to inform the expansion of its national livelihoods programme, covering more than 4 million vulnerable households.
The new funding will enable the UK’s support to the UFGE to expand beyond Africa into Asia and the Pacific and support the development of new methods to collect and use gender data, including through the adoption of AI technology.
The UK’s Development Minister Anneliese Dodds said:
My mission is to help create a world free from poverty, on a liveable planet, for all. Women and girls are at the heart of this.
Britain is back with a voice on the world stage. We are playing a leading role with the World Bank to improve the lives of women and girls around the world.
The funding announced today will deliver projects that will have an enormous impact on the lives and economic situations of women and girls across the globe and drive economic growth.
This year’s meetings come as the World Bank Group and IMF celebrate their 80th founding anniversary and will bring together finance and development ministers from all over the world to agree joint approaches to addressing pressing international development issues.
Minister Dodds’ attendance follows a keynote speech at Chatham House, in which she outlined her vision for a modern approach to international development.
Over the course of the Annual Meetings, the minister will also host an event on conflict prevention, bringing together ministers from the Global South, international financial institutions, humanitarian actors, and academics, to discuss how the World Bank Group and IMF can work better in an increasingly fragile world.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-development-minister-to-push-for-gender-equality-at-world-bank-annuals
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Readout: Foreign Secretary meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister18/10/2024 16:30:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy met Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, in Beijing today (18 October).
UK Minister for Development to give first major speech at Chatham House17/10/2024 16:15:00
UK Minister for Development outlines a new “modern approach to development” in first major speech
UK bolsters support to tackle mpox and Marburg in central Africa16/10/2024 16:05:00
The UK has announced a package of measures to tackle the outbreaks of mpox and Marburg in central Africa
UK climate finance helps reduce more than 105 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions globally11/10/2024 14:24:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) has helped 110 million people adapt to the effects of climate change.
UK announces support to drive stability and growth in Ethiopia10/10/2024 15:15:00
The UK Minister for Africa has announced a package of support for Ethiopia.
UK push for de-escalation and stability during Middle East visit09/10/2024 13:10:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy is visiting Bahrain and Jordan to strengthen de-escalation efforts in the Middle East.
Call for bids: Creating spaces for citizen dialogues09/10/2024 09:05:00
Call for bids: project that would bring together voices from civil society to discuss challenges to democratic governance and sustainable development in Peru.
£160m boost for UK poultry industry as exports to South Africa restart08/10/2024 10:17:00
UK farmers and traders will once again be able to export poultry to South Africa