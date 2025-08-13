UK Digital Inclusion Awards 2025: Shortlist Announced

The shortlist is confirmed for the first UK Digital Inclusion Awards – a national initiative developed as part of our Charter for Digital Inclusion to recognise and accelerate measurable progress in closing the digital divide. These Awards are designed to set a benchmark for delivery, spotlighting the organisations turning commitment into measurable, sustained action.

Since launching in June 2024, the Charter has united more than 50 organisations committed to ending digital poverty. The Awards build on that momentum, highlighting work that is reshaping how services are designed, policies are implemented, and communities are supported across the UK.

Shortlist 2025

Raising Awareness – Leading Voice Award

Tech4Good South West

Community TechAid

Salford City Council – Digital Inclusion Team (Digital Everyone)

Ensuring Accessible Services – Innovation Award

SQR (with Sight Matters)

AbilityNet

Studio 24

Device Donation – Sustainability Award

VMO2

Cuckoo

Midlands NHS Foundation Trust

Digital Skills Development – Community Development Award

Starting Point Community Learning Partnership

Anchor

Shiney Advice and Resource Project (ShARP)

Partnership for Impact – Collaboration Award

Phoenix Group

Atos

Currys

Winners will be announced on Friday 12 September at the End Digital Poverty Day Gala Reception at Bankside Gallery – a gathering of leaders from government, industry, civil society, and communities to assess progress, recognise outstanding contributions, and set the course for what comes next.

Tickets are now available. Join us to hear the stories behind the shortlisted work, connect with leaders and innovators from across sectors, and be part of the moment when the first UK Digital Inclusion Award winners are announced.

Secure your Gala ticket here