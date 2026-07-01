UK drone transformation to strengthen Armed Forces backed by more than £5 billion

Britain's Armed Forces will be strengthened and thousands of British jobs created through a drone transformation, announced by the Prime Minister and backed by more than £5 billion in the Government’s Defence Investment Plan.

Largest ever drone investment in UK Armed Forces – more than £5 billion over the next four years – to be included in the Defence Investment Plan.

Investment will drive a drone transformation for the UK Armed Forces, with new technology and infrastructure to keep the nation at the leading edge of innovation, and back British jobs.

Prime Minister yesterday (Tuesday 30 June) launched Defence Investment Plan, setting out how the Government will go further and faster on defence spending to protect the nation.

Britain’s Armed Forces will be strengthened and thousands of British jobs created through a drone transformation, announced by the Prime Minister yesterday and backed by more than £5 billion in the Government’s Defence Investment Plan.

In a major speech at a British defence firm yesterday (Tuesday 30 June), the Prime Minister set out how new investment in defence will accelerate the use of drones and autonomous systems across the Armed Forces and keep the country safe for years to come, as he launches the Defence Investment Plan.

As the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine show, drones are rapidly reshaping warfare, with cheap systems destroying high value targets and innovation cycles measured in weeks, not years.

Ukraine uses roughly 200,000 drones a month to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion, while at the height of the Iran conflict, 700 offensive drones were being launched per day.

The £5 billion investment will see Britain build a flexible, integrated force with attack drones flying alongside Army helicopters, RAF jets made invisible from enemy detection with new drones, and a hybrid Royal Navy made up of crewed and uncrewed vessels.

It will also fund Europe’s biggest drone testing centre, the Uncrewed Systems Centre, opened earlier this month in Swindon, and a new Uncrewed Systems Taskforce to rapidly develop and field new autonomous capabilities with industry. This will ensure the UK can continuously scale production and get the very latest drones into the hands of our Armed Forces to protect the UK and our Allies.

The Prime Minister layed out other key areas of the Defence Investment Plan and how the Government will go further and faster on defence spending to protect national security, drive growth across the country and deliver opportunity.

The Defence Secretary has spent the last two weeks refocusing the DIP so that it prioritises getting the latest kit into the hands of military personnel, including for the UK’s elite Commandos. They will be equipped with new high-speed boats and the latest drone and autonomous technology. At least six new warships will also be built for the Royal Navy, delivering the UK’s most advanced maritime air defence capability and keeping British shipyards working for decades to come.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

This game-changing investment will strengthen our Armed Forces on land, at sea and in the air, ensuring our servicemen and women have the cutting-edge capabilities they need to deter evolving threats and keep the British people safe. At the same time, we are backing British innovation, British industry and British jobs and delivering opportunity to every corner of the country. Today’s Defence Investment Plan will help drive growth across the UK, giving our industrial base the confidence, certainty and support it needs to develop and scale the technologies that will keep our country safe and secure long into the future.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP yesterday said:

Our Armed Forces are serving at an increasingly dangerous and unpredictable time. We are determined to give them what they need as they serve with courage and exceptional skill to keep us safe. The character of warfare is rapidly changing. In Ukraine and the Middle East, uncrewed systems are defining conflicts. This largest ever UK investment into these evolving technologies will help our Armed Forces stay ahead of our adversaries, backed by the best of our defence industry. We are giving our extraordinary people the equipment they need to fight and win.

This major investment will see capabilities ranging from highly complex autonomous mine-hunting drones to small ‘quadcopter’ tactical drones, and low-cost ‘kamikaze’ one-way attack drones. The drone transformation will be accelerated across all the services:

Royal Navy

The Royal Navy is transforming into a Hybrid Navy, combining autonomous vessels and AI with warships and aircraft, including:

Type 91: Uncrewed missile platforms to increase the firepower of the Hybrid Fleet.

Type 92: Uncrewed sense platforms designed to hunt enemy submarines across the North Atlantic, supporting our new frigates.

Type 93: Extra-large uncrewed underwater vessels which will work alongside crewed hunter-killer submarines to seek and destroy enemy submarines.

Type 94: Uncrewed sense platforms designed to scan the skies for threats to the hybrid navy or the homeland.

In the 2030s, we will expand the numbers of the above platforms and bring at least six Common Combat Vessels into service as the brain of a networked Maritime Air Defence system.

Project PANTHEON: Development of a Hybrid Carrier Air Wing, including trialling jet-powered drones to work alongside our F-35B force.

Our Royal Marine Commandos will benefit from further investment in their transformation, equipped with new high-speed boats and the latest drone and autonomous technology.

British Army

The British Army is increasing its lethality, including through:

A major investment into inexpensive expendable autonomous systems and loitering munitions to enhance the lethality of the Army, including a £50 million boost over the next 12 months for the Army’s RAPSTONE programme, funding additional first person view and interceptor drones.

Uncrewed Ground Vehicles: A new programme to rapidly develop and produce uncrewed vehicles and their associated mission systems for the Army through UK industry.

Project NYX: Up to 24 autonomous armed drones will be operational by 2030, flying alongside the Army’s recently upgraded Apache helicopters. They will carry out reconnaissance, precision strikes, and electronic warfare.

Project Corvus: Up to 24 surveillance drones to replace the Watchkeeper system, carrying out intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance.

Royal Air Force

The Royal Air Force is transforming, investing in:

A new, national Collaborative Combat Air programme: The development of new autonomous fighter jets which will fly alongside crewed jets, to defend the UK’s skies with a demonstrator flying by at least 2030.

Storm Shroud system: Bring our new uncrewed electronic warfare drone into service this year.

This Defence Investment Plan is delivering the vision set out in the Strategic Defence Review and placing defence on a stronger, more sustainable footing.

The Defence Investment Plan will prioritise growing sovereign British AI and autonomous technology, drawing on the UK’s world-leading research base – collaborating with key allies and positioning Britain to export cutting-edge defence capabilities internationally.