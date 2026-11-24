The UK economy and millions of pension savers could benefit from billions of pounds being unlocked from well-funded pension schemes under reforms published today (24 November 2026).

Four in five defined benefit pension schemes are now in surplus.

New rules will give trustees greater flexibility to safely release elements of scheme surpluses which now total £160 billion.

Strong protections for members remain at the heart, with trustees in the driving seat for decisions on surplus release.

After years of improved funding, defined benefit (DB) pension schemes are in a far stronger position. Around four in five schemes are now in surplus, by around £160 billion in total.

The government consulted with industry on how to give DB schemes greater flexibility to safely release surplus for supporting investment, cashflow or better benefits for members, while maintaining strong protections.

The response to that consultation has been published today, with new regulations for flexibility on DB surplus expected to support investment in the wider economy – boosting growth. The safeguards for the members of those pension schemes include ensuring that trustees will always remain responsible for every decision.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:

Many defined benefit pension schemes have gone from deficit to surplus over the past decade, thanks to the efforts of trustees, employers and members. We want to give more schemes flexibility to convert some of this £160 billion success story into growth, for the UK and better outcomes for savers. This is about giving trustees options, rather than anyone else dictating outcomes. At the heart of this are the strongest safeguards for members, with trustees remaining firmly in control of every decision on how surplus is used.

The reforms are the next step in implementing the Pension Schemes Act 2026, which aims to give savers better outcomes by improving investment returns, consolidating small pots and making providers compete on driving up returns for savers rather than only on cost.

Over £11 billion of surplus is estimated to be released over the next decade and, following consultation with trustees, employers, advisers and pension scheme members, the government has also made the framework easier to operate. This includes making it easier for phased surplus payments.

Changes through the Finance Bill will also make it easier for members to benefit directly, allowing authorised one-off surplus payments to members.

Richard Knox, TPR’s Executive Director for Strategy, Policy and Analysis, said:

We welcome clarity on the future framework for the use of defined benefit scheme surplus. We will shortly consult on guidance to support trustees as they consider whether releasing surplus is appropriate in their scheme’s circumstances and encourage schemes to share their views through the consultation.

Phil Aspin, Chair, 100 Group Pensions Committee, said:

The 100 Group welcomes the Government’s continued progress in modernising the framework for defined benefit pensions. Our members sponsor around a third of the UK DB universe, with many benefiting from both strong funding positions and some of the strongest corporate covenants. For these schemes there is a real opportunity to secure members’ promised benefits while making better use of genuine surplus. A successful framework needs to recognise both sides of that equation: protecting members’ benefits while also recognising the substantial long-term financial commitment and risk borne by sponsoring employers and their corporate groups. Getting that balance right will give employers greater confidence to run well-funded schemes on and allow surplus to be put to productive use, including supporting investment in the employer’s business, sustainable growth and better pension provision for today’s workforce. We therefore welcome these reforms and look forward to continuing to work constructively with Government and The Pensions Regulator as the detailed framework is implemented.

Ahead of implementation, The Pensions Regulator will consult on and publish guidance for trustees, including details on trustee independence and decision-making. The Financial Reporting Council will publish guidance for actuaries.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the regulations will come into force on 6 April 2027.

Additional information