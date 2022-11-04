UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) authority publishes response to registry data publication consultation

The UK ETS Authority has published its response to the UK ETS registry data publication consultation.

The consultation was launched on 8 July, targeted only at installation and aviation operators, trading account holders and hospital and small emitters (HSEs).

The consultation set out a series of proposals relating to UK ETS registry data publication policy. This included proposals on publishing compliance data, the publication of HSE data and the introduction of a new legal exemption to enable the Authority to publish additional scheme data in the future.

The UK ETS Authority response to the consultation.