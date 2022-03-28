UK entrepreneurs given cash boost to help drive greater clean energy independence

Energy entrepreneurs helping fuel UK's energy security have the chance to make their ideas a reality thanks to £10 million government funding.

£10 million funding for innovative entrepreneurs to turn ideas into green technologies helping fuel the UK’s energy security

funding supports UK’s commitment to cheap and reliable low-carbon energy, reducing reliance on expensive fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global prices

further £7 million funding for fourteen energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects across England and Wales through the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF)

Energy entrepreneurs driving forward innovative ways of cutting the UK’s reliance on expensive fossil fuels have the chance to make their plans and ideas a reality, thanks to £10 million in government funding.

The ninth round of the Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF), which seeks to promote new clean technologies across all sectors of the UK economy, is opening for applications as the government drives forward plans to secure greater clean energy independence in the UK.

This includes innovations to boost energy efficiency in people’s homes and develop green transport - as well as sourcing cleaner ways to generate power and heat in the UK.

Funding is expected to support between 15 and 20 projects across the country. Successful projects could create hundreds of green jobs and kickstart millions-of-pounds-worth of private sector investment across the UK.

Energy Minister Greg Hands recently said:

Our innovation has made the UK a green energy world leader and we are unleashing that now to help us further secure greater clean energy independence. The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund is backing the next generation of inventors and innovators to drive forward cheap and reliable low-carbon technologies, create jobs and reduce our reliance on expensive fossil fuels.

Since 2012, the government’s Energy Entrepreneurs Fund has awarded more than £100 million worth of grants, supported 214 projects and leveraged more than £500 million in private investment – a figure that is still growing.

Previous recipients of funding include Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation who are developing a next generation solution for slashing the costs of deploying and operating tidal stream energy, while Woodrow Scientific of Hampshire received funding to develop an innovative cleaning method that aims to increase the efficiency of wind turbines.

Energy Transitions in Cardiff received funding to develop the Steel Zero system, which integrates solar energy technology within stainless steel cladding panels, so a building’s entire façade can produce clean and efficient heat and Belfast-based Senergy Innovations has been able to use funding to develop solar power technology using innovative materials, meaning panels can be manufactured and installed at a lower cost.

Unique to this ninth round of the scheme is £1 million of the £10 million funding that has been earmarked for innovative energy projects in Cornwall. This follows on from an announcement by the Prime Minister last year for innovation funding to mark Cornwall’s role in playing host to the G7 Summit.

To be eligible for this earmarked funding, at least 75% of a project’s activities must take place in the geographical boundary of the county of Cornwall.

The government recently announced £7 million in funding for 14 energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects across England and Wales in the final part of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund’s (IETF) Phase 1 competition window. Projects will help organisations improve their energy efficiency, reduce energy bills and cut carbon emissions.

Winners include Phillips 66, who will be using funding to electrify their Humberside refinery, while Sheffield Forgemasters will fund a project to decarbonise the production of large-scale forgings and castings at its Sheffield steelworks and Rockwool will install a system to substantially reduce carbon emissions at its site in Bridgend, South Wales.

