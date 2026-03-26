Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK Explanation of Vote on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, on the UN General Assembly resolution on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity (25 March 2026).
The UK recognises the gravity of the issues addressed in this resolution and welcomes the opportunity to set out its position.
We have repeatedly recognised the abhorrent nature of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, which inflicted untold harm and misery on millions of people over many decades.
Its horrors were profound and its legacy continues to leave deep scars today.
The UK also believes that only by acknowledging and discussing collectively the most painful elements of the history that we share with other nations, including the transatlantic slave trade, can we come together in a spirit of solidarity and mutual respect to respond to the challenges that we all face today.
The UK remains committed to that goal.
That is why we engaged constructively throughout the negotiations on this resolution in the hope of reaching a consensus-based text.
However, despite our efforts, our concerns have not been taken on board.
The UK continues to disagree with fundamental propositions of the text and, therefore, regrettably, cannot vote in favour of it.
Firstly, the UK is firmly of the view that we must not create a hierarchy of historical atrocities.
Doing so simplifies the complexity and vast scale of suffering endured in different contexts.
It risks diminishing the experiences of communities whose trauma and suffering was felt just as strongly.
No single set of atrocities should be regarded as more or less significant than another.
We should approach all historical injustices with the same seriousness, empathy, and respect to ensure that no one group is made to feel that their suffering is being overshadowed or treated as secondary.
Furthermore, it is essential, and integral to the rule of law, that the formation and evolution of international law is governed by clear and well-defined principles.
The principles of intertemporality and non-retroactivity are long-standing tenets of international law.
They are essential to ensuring legal stability.
According to the inter-temporal rule, the applicable law is the law of the relevant time.
International courts and tribunals have routinely upheld these principles.
There is equally no duty to provide reparation for historical acts that were not, at the time those acts were committed, violations of international law.
These principles cannot be circumvented by recourse to the concept of “continuing harms.”
The UK welcomes that States have developed international law such that today slavery and the slave trade are rightly prohibited by treaties and under customary international law, and enslavement is now recognised as a constituent element of a crime against humanity.
Nonetheless, it is important to acknowledge, with deep regret, that the prohibitions on slavery, the slave trade, and what are now considered crimes against humanity had not yet been established in international law at the time of the transatlantic slave trade.
None of the recognised sources of international law, as set out in Article 38 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice, identify a prohibition on slavery and the slave trade until the 20th century.
The UK appreciates that Ghana, on behalf of the African Union, consistently stressed that this resolution was not to be read as a legal document.
This was restated by the drafters at every informal consultation.
In this context, the UK and others offered specific language to move the text away from legal to political discourse, while still reflecting the sheer gravity and horror of the acts.
Member States also suggested the text should be considered by the Sixth Committee.
Again, this was met with the response that this was a political declaration.
The UK is keen to underscore this point on the AU’s intention, while we continue to regret the failure to accept language that would have put the matter beyond doubt.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-explanation-of-vote-on-the-declaration-of-the-trafficking-of-enslaved-africans-and-racialised-chattel-enslavement-of-africans-as-the-gravest-crime
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK crackdown on vile scam centres steps up with sanctions on illicit crypto network26/03/2026 17:30:00
The UK has taken further action against a network that operates illegal scam centres across Southeast Asia.
The UK will not cease in our support for Ukraine and its people: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/03/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement24/03/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom in response to two individuals being charged on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service.
Joint statement from Tallinn Mechanism member states: 10 March 202624/03/2026 10:25:00
Tallinn Mechanism members recently gave a joint statement in London on 10 March 2026, reaffirming support for Ukraine’s civilian cyber defence.
Water insecurity threatens growth, resilience, and security: UK statement at the High-Level Celebration of World Water Day 202623/03/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (19 March 2026) by Sacha Heathfield, UK Policy Adviser, Climate and Nature, at High-Level Celebration of World Water Day 2026.
Combatting Anti Muslim Hatred: UK statement to the OSCE23/03/2026 12:25:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford recently (19 March 2026) reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to tackling anti Muslim hatred and promoting tolerance and non-discrimination and the enjoyment of human rights for all.
Ecuador and the United Kingdom hold Bilateral Political Consultations20/03/2026 16:20:00
Ecuador and UK hold political consultations in London, reaffirming strong ties and advancing cooperation on security, trade, environment and education (19 March 2026).
Foreign Secretary statement on International Development: 19 March20/03/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary yesterday made a statement to Parliament on the Government’s revised approach to international development and Official Development Assistance (ODA) allocations.
Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine yet seeks to cast itself as the victim: UK statement to the OSCE20/03/2026 13:25:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and its attempts to portray itself as the victim while continuing its war of aggression. He highlights rising civilian casualties, Russia’s refusal to engage seriously in diplomacy, and reaffirms the UK’s support for Ukraine’s self defence and a just, lasting peace (19 March 2026).
UK reaffirms support for Ukraine’s legal right to self defence: UK statement to the OSCE20/03/2026 12:25:00
The UK reaffirms Ukraine’s right to self defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and voices concern over external military and dual use support to Russia, stressing the need to uphold international law and maintain regional and global security.