UK Export Finance appoints two new Directors to its Executive leadership team

New Chief Strategy and Impact Officer and Digital, Data and Technology Director join senior leadership team at the UK’s award-winning export credit agency

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has expanded its Executive Committee with the appointment of Julia Beck as Chief Strategy and Impact Officer, and Paul Neville as Digital, Data and Technology Director as the UK’s national export credit agency (ECA) continues to deliver its support for UK exporters.

UKEF’s impact and support for exports is continuing to grow, providing £33.4 billion of financial support for UK exports in the last five years. The department’s backing for exports is part of UKEF’s mission to advance prosperity by ensuring no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance, doing that sustainably and at no net cost to the taxpayer.

Shane Lynch, Director of Resources at UKEF said:

“The depth of experience and talent across UKEF are what make us the world’s best ECA. Julia and Paul have already made a positive impact in their new roles, bringing energy and new ideas to the department.

Ensuring we retain and attract talented people is hugely important and allows UKEF to deliver on its mission for UK exporters.”

Julia Beck joined UKEF in 2016, most recently working as Deputy Director for Strategy within the Strategy, Policy and Climate Change directorate (SPoCC). In her new role, she will continue to develop the department’s approach to strategy and impact, deliver its sustainability agenda and grow its relationships internationally and across government.

Paul Neville joins UKEF from the London Borough of Waltham Forest, where he led a sector-leading modernisation as the Director of Digital & ICT. He has extensive experience in digital, technology and business change with roles at Sky and BT and will bring together UKEF’s digital, technology, data and change and transformations teams from across the Department.

Julia Beck, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer at UKEF said:

“I’m delighted to start my new role leading UKEF’s Strategy, Policy and Climate Change Directorate, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

“I will ensure that UKEF continues to deliver with impact on government priorities, from achieving our sustainability agenda to maintaining an agile and adaptable product offering for UK exporters that drives economic prosperity across the country.”

Paul Neville, Director of Digital, Data and Technology (DDAT) at UKEFsaid:

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the new DDAT team at UK Export Finance. Improving on UKEF’s history of delivering first-class support to businesses, I hope to help modernise what we do, both to help our people and customers.”