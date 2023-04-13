UK Export Finance
UK Export Finance to strengthen exporter opportunities in Brazil with local expertise
UKEF has appointed a new International Export Finance Executive to its Brazil post, supporting regional trade with and investment in the UK
- UKEF’s new Brazil IEFE will ensure continued support for trade links between UK exporters and buyers from Brazil as well as Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina.
- With up to £4 billion in export finance already available for buyers in Brazil, UKEF is seeking to grow the number of businesses in Brazil and Latin America looking to invest in and trade with the UK.
- Based at the British Consulate in São Paulo, the new IEFE will work to strengthen trade ties between UK exporters and Brazilian businesses.
UK Export Finance (UKEF) has appointed a new International Export Finance Executive (IEFE) to promote trade opportunities with the UK. The IEFE, based at the British Consulate in São Paulo, will ensure continued support for trade links between the UK and Brazil, working closely with major UK government departments to showcase the expertise, capability and profile of UK businesses.
With £4 billion of funding already on offer to help Brazilian buyers, provided they source at least in part from the UK, the IEFE will work to facilitate major financing deals for local businesses who seek to build relationships with UK exporters.
With over 20 years of experience in the technology and financial sectors, the Brazil IEFE will also support businesses in Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina interested in UK trade and investment.
There are events planned to mark the appointment in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, attended by local buyers and investors.
Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance, said:
We’re delighted to be welcoming a new Brazil specialist to UKEF. Their efforts will enable UK businesses to increase trade not just with Brazil, but also with Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. Our new International Export Finance Executive, based in São Paulo, will bring expertise and industry knowledge vital for our work in this region, ensuring that the trade relationship between the UK and our regional partners continues going from strength to strength. This will help us to keep identifying and delivering projects that support the UK supply chain and export UK innovation to Latin America.
The appointment strengthens trade opportunities after UKEF supported a £89 million loan to Embraer in the Brazilian aerospace sector last year.
Following recent appointments in Morocco in November 2022 and South Korea in March 2023, a total of 20 IEFEs operate worldwide, including 3 dedicated to supporting trade relations in the Americas. The network creates vital trading opportunities for UK exports by working with overseas buyers, financial lenders, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioners and British Ambassadors to engage with governments and companies looking to buy from the UK.
