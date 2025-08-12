Department for Business & Trade
I can’t believe it’s not a barrier – UK farmers to benefit from smoother dairy exports to Egypt
- Dairy farmers to benefit from protection of additional export opportunities worth £250 million over five years through successful market access intervention
- Change will see the removal of another costly market access barrier for UK businesses, cutting administrative hurdles and over £1,000 in certification fees per shipment
- Delivers on the Government’s Trade Strategy and Plan for Change to grow exports and support rural communities
British dairy farmers are set to benefit from continued access to a major international market thanks to a breakthrough with Egypt that will prevent a trade barrier due to come into effect next year.
Preventing the trade barrier that was due to come into force in January will protect an estimated £250 million in additional export opportunities for farmers over five years helping them sell more products like milk, butter and cheese.
Following regular UK Government engagement in support of international efforts—led jointly by the Department for Business and Trade and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs—Egypt will not impose a proposed trade barrier requiring halal certification on all dairy imports.
From Cornish clotted cream to farmhouse butter and mature Cheddar, UK dairy products are known for their quality and taste. This change means British favourites like cheese and butter can continue to reach Egyptian shelves more easily and affordably benefiting both UK farmers and international consumers.
Minister for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander said:
This is a clear win for UK farmers. By opening up the Egyptian market, we’re helping British farmers sell more of their world-class dairy abroad.
This is what our Trade Strategy looks like in action: removing barriers, boosting exports, and backing communities across the UK.
Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner said:
Britain is a great place for dairy farming and has an excellent reputation for quality, welfare standards and sustainability globally.
The change to certification requirements in Egypt will cut costs and red tape for exporters, boosting growth opportunities.
This is a key example of the government’s Plan for Change in action, unlocking investment for businesses in the UK.
In 2024, the UK exported around £26 million of dairy items to Egypt and removing this barrier protects UK exporters already exporting to Egypt and those looking to enter the market for the first time.
The proposed barrier would have required halal certification on dairy products, adding over £1,000 per shipment in costs and complexity. Its removal has protected UK exporters from these additional burdens—reducing costs, simplifying export procedures, and creating new commercial opportunities for processors.
This is particularly good news for producers of cheese, butter and milk powder—some of the UK’s most popular dairy exports—who now face fewer hurdles when selling to Egyptian buyers.
Rod Addy Director General of Provision Trade Federation, said:
Egypt’s decision to remove mandatory halal certification requirements for imports of dairy products is a welcome development, eliminating a longstanding trade barrier for UK exporters, especially at a time of broader market uncertainty.
The UK is currently among the leading suppliers of dairy products to Egypt, with average annual exports valued at around £26 million in 2024 — driven primarily by powdered milk and cream.
Hopefully this change will open growth opportunities for other dairy categories such as cheese and butter, helping to diversify and expand the UK’s export portfolio in this key market benefiting both UK producers and Egyptian consumers.
This forms part of the Government’s Trade Strategy, launched in June, which is focused on removing market access barriers, opening new markets, and growing the UK economy.
It also supports the Government’s wider aim to deliver a steady pipeline of export wins following the launch of the Trade Strategy—highlighting how targeted interventions can deliver real-world results for UK businesses.
