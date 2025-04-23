Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near NATO’s eastern flank
UK fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace as part of the UK’s contribution to NATO’s enhanced Air Policing in the region.
Two RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Malbork Air Base in Poland on Tuesday (April 15) to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M “Coot-A” intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.
Whilst on Thursday (17 April) another two Typhoons scrambled from the base, to intercept an unknown aircraft leaving Kaliningrad air space and close to NATO airspace.
The intercepts mark the RAF’s first scramble as part of Operation CHESSMAN and come just weeks after the aircraft arrived in eastern Poland to begin their deployment alongside Sweden in defence of NATO’s Eastern Flank.
It follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.
Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority and foundation of its Plan for Change. The work of the Royal Air Force is critical to the security and stability of the UK, supporting the delivery of the Government’s five missions.
Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard recently said:
The UK is unshakeable in its commitment to NATO. With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our Plan for Change.
This mission shows our ability to operate side by side with NATO’s newest member Sweden and to defend the Alliance’s airspace wherever and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.
The UK’s deployment of six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing is the UK’s latest contribution to NATO’s air policing efforts, following successful operations in Romania and Iceland last year.
It also represents a landmark in NATO integration with RAF jets from RAF Lossiemouth operating alongside Swedish Gripens – the first time Sweden has contributed fighter aircraft to another Ally’s air policing since joining NATO in 2024.
The intercepts come after the Defence Secretary’s visit to NATO last week where he reaffirmed the UK’s unshakeable commitment to the alliance and co-led a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in which more than 50 nations pledged a total of £21 billion of support to Ukraine.
The Typhoon programme supports more than 20,000 jobs across all regions of the UK every year, which is defending our security whilst creating jobs back home.
The RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert forces, based at RAF Coningsby, Lossiemouth, and Brize Norton, remain ready to protect UK airspace around the clock, while deployed operations like Op CHESSMAN ensure that British airpower is defending the Alliance wherever it is most needed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-fighter-jets-intercept-russian-aircraft-near-natos-eastern-flank
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Homes fit for heroes: Raft of new measures to improve military family housing22/04/2025 13:15:00
Living conditions for families in military housing will be transformed under a new Consumer Charter, as Defence Secretary John Healey promised to “stop the rot” in military housing.
British soldiers take down drone swarm in groundbreaking use of radio wave weapon17/04/2025 09:10:00
British soldiers have successfully tracked, targeted and defeated swarms of drones in the latest trial of a new directed energy weapon developed in the UK.
Joint Statement: 16th Ukraine Defence Contact Group - National Armaments Directors Format15/04/2025 15:15:15
Joint Statement from Ukraine, Germany and the United Kingdom, co-chairs of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).
UK sends multi-million pound military equipment loan to Ukraine15/04/2025 13:15:00
The UK makes second £752 million payment to Ukraine through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine scheme.
Coalition of the Willing: Joint UK-France statement following 10 April meeting14/04/2025 13:15:00
A statement from Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 April 2025.
£450M surge of military support to boost Ukraine's Armed Forces as UK and Germany chair meeting of 50 nations11/04/2025 13:20:00
Package will support UK jobs and growth, with equipment and repair contracts connecting UK companies with Ukrainian industry
New British Army robotic mine plough aims to better shield soldiers from danger11/04/2025 11:25:00
British soldiers are to be better shielded from danger as a new high-tech, remote-controlled mine plough system is put through its paces.
UK and France convene first Defence Ministers' Ukraine Coalition of the Willing meeting10/04/2025 15:15:15
UK and France convene defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels to progress planning to support a lasting peace in Ukraine.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier in final preparation to lead multinational deployment to Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific10/04/2025 13:15:00
Nearly 4,000 British personnel will support the deployment, which will deliver trade events in Singapore, Japan, and India, promoting Britain’s world-leading industry