UK finalises first law enforcement data adequacy decision
UK law enforcement authorities will be able to freely transfer personal data to their counterparts in Guernsey under legislation laid in Parliament today.
The UK government has today made the first law enforcement data adequacy decision, using new powers gained since leaving the European Union, to enable personal data to be more freely transferred from UK law enforcement to authorities in the Bailiwick of Guernsey for law enforcement purposes.
This data adequacy decision will help Guernsey to prevent crime and bring perpetrators to justice. It will also provide UK authorities greater certainty and confidence in the regulatory landscape of Guernsey.
A law enforcement data adequacy decision is when the government determines a country, organisation or sector has the necessary data protection and privacy standards needed to safeguard UK personal data, enabling the transfer of personal data without the need for further safeguards or specific authorisation. This decision involves completing a full assessment of the country’s law enforcement data protection legislation, working alongside the Information Commissioner’s Office.
By finding the Bailiwick of Guernsey data adequate, the UK government has concluded that Guernsey has strong privacy laws in place which will protect data transfers to Guernsey while upholding the rights and protections of UK citizens.
This is the first law enforcement data adequacy decision made by the UK government since leaving the EU. The UK government is also progressing law enforcement data adequacy assessments of the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Isle of Man, with the aim of concluding these assessments in the near future. The UK already recognises both jurisdictions’ EU adequacy decision for UK GDPR purposes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-finalises-first-law-enforcement-data-adequacy-decision
