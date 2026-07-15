UK finalises historic treaty with EU to secure economic future of Gibraltar

Minister of State Stephen Doughty signs UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar with EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels.

UK signs Treaty with EU which delivers economic and trade certainty for people and businesses in Gibraltar, while safeguarding British sovereignty and protecting UK military operations.

Agreement brings fluidity for people and goods crossing the Gibraltar-Spain border to support economic growth and jobs in the region.

Treaty has the full backing of Chief Minister of Gibraltar, and his Government, and the Gibraltar Parliament backed unanimously. The Government of Gibraltar were at the heart of negotiations throughout.

Gibraltar’s long-term economic future and interests have been secured, following the signing of the historic UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar in Brussels yesterday (14 July), in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Foreign Minister of Spain.

The historic Treaty, signed on behalf of the UK by Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, delivers economic and trade certainty for the people and businesses of Gibraltar, safeguards British sovereignty and protects the autonomous operation of UK military facilities.

Gibraltar was left out of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement following Brexit, creating the prospect of a devastating ‘hard border’ for the 15,000 people – over half of Gibraltar’s workforce – who cross the land border between Spain and Gibraltar every day.

The new Treaty delivers practical solutions to avoid the need for onerous checks and long delays at the border, providing certainty for people and businesses in Gibraltar, and opens up new opportunities for flights, and economic growth.

Minster of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty MP yesterday said:

This historic agreement delivers certainty for the people and businesses of Gibraltar, protects British sovereignty, our military facilities, and has the full backing of the Government and Parliament of Gibraltar. Gibraltar has been at the heart of these negotiations throughout. A cherished part of the British family, its economic future and thousands of jobs depended on finding a practical solution to the challenges created by Brexit. Our support for Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock. This agreement opens a new chapter with the EU and Spain, supporting jobs, growth and prosperity on both sides of the border. Working side by side with the Government of Gibraltar, we have secured a treaty that has the full backing of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, his Government and Parliament. I pay tribute to all those whose dedication over the past two years made this landmark agreement possible.

The Chief Minister attended the signing alongside Minister Doughty, EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The UK and EU will provisionally apply the historic agreement from 15 July, ensuring that its practical benefits can take effect immediately.

Related content

Collection