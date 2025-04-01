UK firm to land Europe’s first rover on Mars

A UK aerospace company is set to land the first European rover on the red planet, as it wins £150 million to complete the touchdown system delivering the rover safely to Mars.

Airbus UK wins European contract to engineer landing platform that will safely deliver rover on Mars.

First British-built rover will explore the red planet in 2030 for signs of present and past life on Mars.

Contract set to support around 200 high-skilled jobs and boost growth, supercharging Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.

The new contract, awarded by the European Space Agency and funded by the government through the UK Space Agency, will support a cutting-edge system that will land the Rosalind Franklin rover on the surface of Mars and support its deployment onto the planet. It will also sustain around 200 high-skilled jobs in the UK space sector and attract international investment, leading to wider growth in the UK economy as part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.

The first UK-built rover’s mission is to explore the red planet and drill 2 metres down into the surface to hunt for signs of ancient life, such as fossilised microbes, in an effort to find out how our solar system came to be. Exploring Mars is crucial to further our knowledge in climate shifts and may help answer whether life exists beyond our home planet.

The mission is made possible by advanced UK robotics and autonomous navigation technologies, which can also be deployed in challenging environments on Earth, such as nuclear power plants and the deep ocean.

Named Rosalind Franklin after the British scientist whose work was central to the understanding of the molecular structures of DNA, the rover will be the first European made rover to land on Mars.

Britian’s growing space sector is helping to bring jobs and growth to communities and organisations across the UK, with 50,000 people already employed in the sector. It will be a top priority in the government’s Industrial Strategy, which has identified advanced manufacturing and digital and technologies as key growth-driving sectors.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle recently said:

This inspiring example of world-class British science will bring us one step closer to answering long-asked questions on potential life on Mars. Landing the first ever home-grown rover on Mars, Airbus will not only help Britain make history and lead the European space race but also bring hundreds of highly skilled jobs and investment as we secure Britain’s future through our Plan for Change.

The rover, entirely built in Stevenage by engineers from Airbus UK, is due to launch in 2028 with the support of NASA and land on Mars in 2030. It was ready to launch in 2022, until the European Space Agency (ESA) cancelled its cooperation with Russia following the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The UK Space Agency and international partners stepped up to replace Russian components in the mission, including the lander platform now under development in Stevenage and a key science instrument now led by Aberystwyth University.

Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock DBE recently said:

The British built Rosalind Franklin rover will give us vital insight into the history of Mars. This type of information from other planets can give us a better understanding of our own place in space and our planetary evolution. With its unique design that enables it to acquire samples at depth of up to 2 metres, we may get answers to some of the fundamental questions we ask about Mars. Drilling to this depth allow us to look for life away from the hostile Martian surface where radiation is likely to kill life as we know it. Samples gathered by the Rosalind Franklin rover may help us answer the age old question “Are we alone in the Universe?

Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, recently said:

This is humanity defining science, and the best opportunity to find if past life once existed on Mars. We’re proud to have funded this world leading technology. The ripple effects of space exploration discoveries extend far beyond the realm of space exploration, driving progress and prosperity across multiple sectors in the UK, and inspiring technological advances to benefit us all. Our journeys into space continue to improve our lives here on Earth.

Dr Louisa J Preston, a Co-Investigator on PanCam and Enfys who is based at UCL’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory, recently said:

The Rosalind Franklin Rover mission will be a unique ground-breaking mission; the first sent to drill 2 metres into the crust of Mars, collecting and analysing samples that are up to 4 billion years old, with the goal of discovering evidence of past or even present life hidden beneath the surface. Rosalind is a truly international collaboration and the UK has taken a pivotal role in this through the development of the PanCam and Enfys instruments, building the rover, and now excitingly providing the landing platform. It is a privilege to be a part of this mission and we cannot wait to finally ‘open our eyes’ at Oxia Planum, the Martian plain where the rover will land, and begin this incredible adventure.

Under contract from aerospace company Thales Alenia Space (TAS), which is leading the overall ExoMars mission, Airbus teams in Stevenage will design the mechanical, thermal and propulsion systems necessary for the landing platform to ensure a safe touchdown for the rover in 2030.

This will include the landing structure, the large propulsion system used to provide the final braking thrust, and the landing gear to ensure the lander is stable on touchdown. The lander will feature 2 ramps that will be deployed on opposite sides to enable the rover to be driven onto the Martian surface using the least risky route.

Kata Escott, Managing Director Airbus Defence and Space UK recently said:

Getting the Rosalind Franklin rover onto the surface of Mars is a huge international challenge and the culmination of more than 20 years’ work. We are proud to have built the rover in our state-of-the-art Stevenage cleanroom and delighted now to develop the project to ensure its safe delivery to Mars. Rosalind Franklin will be the first Martian rover able to analyse samples from 2 metres below the surface in its search for past or present life. The mission will supercharge our space know-how in the UK, and will advance our collective understanding of our solar system.

The mission is a collaborative effort from science communities not just across Europe but also the UK, with a range of UK universities involved in the development and launch of the rover. For example, the panoramic camera (PanCam) system on the rover is led by scientists from University College London’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory working with the University of Aberystwyth, Birkbeck College and the University of Leicester. The University of Aberystwyth is also building an infrared spectrometer for the rover, which will identify the most promising rocks to drill and test for evidence of ancient biology.

The UK Space Agency also launched the National Space Innovation Programme’s Call 2 funding competition on 27 March. £17 million of grant funding will be made available, supporting businesses, universities, and other space organisations across the UK to develop and commercialise the technologies of the future that will deliver benefits to the UK economy and its citizens.

The contract returns the £150 million invested by the UK into the European Space Agency Exploration Programme to enable the Rosalind Franklin programme to continue. European Space Agency contracts delivered to the UK Space Agency provide an average return of £9.80 for every £1 spent.

The US was the last nation to send a rover to Mars in 2021, when NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collected samples on the red planet.

