UK firms boosted by new qualifications agreement with Switzerland

UK-qualified professionals to find it easier to work in Switzerland, as new permanent agreement ensures professional qualifications can be recognised.

New agreements make it easier for UK-qualified people in professions from law and veterinary to ski instructing to work in Switzerland

Agreement comes into force ahead of Business Secretary flying to Davos to promote UK as one of the world’s top investment destinations for global firms

Talks continue on an upgraded UK-Switzerland trade deal to further strengthen services trade, already worth £27 billion a year.

UK-qualified businesspeople will now find it easier to work in Switzerland and vice versa, as a new permanent agreement ensures professional qualifications can be recognised in both countries, supporting businesses to grow oversees and driving forward economic growth.

The UK-Switzerland Recognition of Professional Qualifications Agreement, which replaces the now expired arrangements under the Citizens’ Rights Agreement, will ensure UK-qualified professionals in regulated sectors have a smooth and transparent route for their qualifications to be recognised in Switzerland.

This will help to put money back in working people’s pockets by making it easier for employees to work between both countries, increasing trade and strengthening economies on both sides.

The agreement applies to over 200 UK professions ranging from lawyers and auditors to driving instructors and cabin crew, and also includes anaesthesia associates for the first time.

For regulated professions, the ability to sell services overseas is often dependant on their qualifications being recognised by foreign regulators. The agreement could therefore help boost UK-Swiss trade, already worth £46 billion a year, particularly in professional and business services, worth £8 billion.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds yesterday said:

As a former trainee solicitor, I know the challenges faced by UK professionals when working abroad and innovative agreements like this will make a real difference to our world-class services sectors. As a resolutely pro-business Government, we want to make it as seamless as possible for UK businesses to operate abroad. With the UK and Switzerland being two global leaders in services trade, this agreement is testament to our unwavering commitment to economic growth.

The agreement also includes a bespoke route to recognition for certain legal professionals, so lawyers can become qualified in the other country after practising for three years. This is vital as Switzerland is one of the largest and most important export markets for UK legal services in Europe.

It will make it easier for businesses to deploy their qualified staff between UK and Swiss locations and safeguard the autonomy of UK and Swiss professional regulators to set standards and decide who is fit to practise the profession.

A separate recognition of qualifications deal has also been signed making it easier for UK-qualified ski instructors to work in Switzerland, one of the world’s leading snowsports destinations, thanks to the work of the British Association of Snowsports Instructors and Swiss Snowsports.

This welcome news comes as negotiations continue at pace on an enhanced UK-Swiss Free Trade Agreement, aimed at further strengthening UK-Swiss ties in services, investment and digital trade and delivering economic growth and jobs across the UK.

Justice Minister Sarah Sackman KC yesterday said:

Our lawyers are some of the best in the world and this agreement will provide exciting opportunities for them to work and practice in Switzerland. Legal services contributed £37 billion to the UK economy in 2023 and this positive step builds on that, strengthening the UK’s legal ties around the globe and boosting our economy.

RIBA President Muyiwa Oki yesterday said:

We’re pleased to see this agreement come into effect. Close trading ties with our European neighbours are crucial to British architecture’s global success and this agreement helps smooth the path for practices to export their professional services and expand beyond borders. By exchanging talent, expertise and ideas, both countries have much to gain. We hope to see architects based in the UK and Switzerland make the most of this opportunity.

Financial Reporting Council CEO Richard Moriarty yesterday said:

Securing mutual recognition agreements with global partners is good for the future skills and resilience of the UK audit profession which plays an important role in supporting UK growth. This UK-Switzerland Recognition of Professional Qualifications Agreement will support UK audit firms to export their services and enhance the profession’s ability to trade across the globe.

Notes to Editors