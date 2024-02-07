Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
UK first major economy to halve emissions
New official statistics confirm UK has cut emissions by 50% between 1990 and 2022.
- The UK has cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% between 1990 and 2022, while growing the economy by nearly 80%
- UK has over-achieved on the third carbon budget
The UK is the first major economy to halve its emissions – having cut them by 50% between 1990 and 2022, while also growing its economy by 79% - new official statistics released yesterday confirm. This compares to a 23% reduction in France and no change in the USA between 1990 and 2021.
With renewables now accounting for more than 40% of the country’s electricity – up from just 7% in 2010, this shows the UK is leading the way on cleaner energy.
These reductions are largely due to cutting emissions from energy generation, through the shift away from using coal to using renewables. In 2012, coal provided almost 40% of UK electricity, but later this year, this will be zero.
The UK is over-delivering on its commitment to reduce emissions, having already slashed emissions by 50%. We have also cut emissions faster than any other G7 country over the last decade. This has allowed us to take a more realistic approach while reaching our green targets, to ease the burden on hardworking families.
But work isn’t stopping here - since September alone companies have announced plans for £30 billion of new investment across the energy sector, including to advance green technologies and support green industries of the future.
Not only has the UK cut emissions faster than any other major economy since 1990, but also has some of the most ambitious legally binding targets. We have also set more stretching targets for 2030 than most countries. We plan to cut emissions by 68% by 2030, which is more than the EU, Japan or the United States.
Yesterday’s statistics also confirmed the UK has over-achieved on the third carbon budget – making this the third carbon budget target in a row for which the UK has over-achieved, as it did for the first and second carbon budgets.
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:
The UK is the first major economy - of the top 20 countries - to halve its emissions. This is an enormous achievement by itself but also because we have done this in a pragmatic way - growing our economy by 80% at the same time and protecting family finances.
We have also increased our renewables electricity generation from just 7% in 2010 to nearly 50% now.
With some of the most ambitious targets in the world, we should be proud that we’ve over-achieved on our carbon budget for the third time in a row. We will continue to meet out targets but in a pragmatic way that doesn’t clobber extra costs onto hard working families.
Yesterday’s publication covers greenhouse gas emissions statistics up to 2022, and show total greenhouse gas emissions were 50% lower in 2022 than in 1990. Despite rises in some sectors from 2021 levels, as the UK continued to recover from COVID-19, 2022 saw an overall fall in greenhouse gas emissions in the UK – with a decrease of 3.5% from 2021, and 9.3% lower when compared to 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic year.
These statistics show the UK is making significant progress towards net zero. While statistics from recent years remain impacted by the unprecedented economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the long-term trend shows that UK is rapidly driving down emissions - meeting and exceeding its carbon targets.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-first-major-economy-to-halve-emissions
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Sewer power to heat homes and businesses and help keep bills low after government backing25/01/2024 16:10:00
Homes and businesses to benefit from greener, low-cost heating as 4 new Green Heat Network projects receive a share of £80.6 million.
Further steps to prepare Sizewell C for construction23/01/2024 14:10:00
£1.3 billion additional investment in the nuclear plant, key to expanding nuclear energy in the UK and providing stable, cheaper and more secure power in the long-term.
Families to save on bills through new energy saving trials18/01/2024 15:20:00
12 projects receive a share of up to £16 million from Green Home Finance Accelerator to help families improve their home's energy efficiency.
New government funding to boost jobs and hydrogen transport in the North East17/01/2024 12:07:00
Green hydrogen refuelling station to be built near Middlesbrough, helping to increase economic growth in the area and decarbonise the transport network.
Biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years to create jobs, reduce bills and strengthen Britain’s energy security11/01/2024 15:10:00
Roadmap sets out how UK will increase nuclear generation by up to 4 times to 24GW by 2050.
Families could use electric vehicle batteries to power homes and save on bills as government backs new charging technologies20/12/2023 13:05:00
The government announces funding for new charging technologies, which mean families could use their electric vehicle batteries to power their homes and save on bills.
Families, business and industry to get energy efficiency support19/12/2023 11:20:00
Around a million homes will be made warmer and hundreds of business supported, as £6bn is allocated to cut energy use and bills.
Industry invited to share views on changes to Emissions Trading Scheme18/12/2023 14:20:00
Industries and wider organisations asked for views on proposed changes to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to support progress to net zero.