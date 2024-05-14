Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
UK fishing industry to benefit from cutting-edge technology to help manage fish stocks
Use of cameras, gear sensors and GPS units will help improve the sustainability of UK fish stocks.
The sustainability of UK fish stocks will be better safeguarded through the use of technology to monitor and manage fishing activity in English waters, the government yesterday (13 May) announced.
The technology – known as Remote Electronic Monitoring (REM) – involves using camera, gear sensors and GPS units to make sure that catches are accurately recorded and fish are not unlawfully thrown back into the sea. The data captured will support the fishing industry to manage stocks sustainably and give retailers and consumers greater confidence about the sustainability of our fish.
Volunteers within five priority fisheries will begin to use REM systems from this summer, with their work helping to refine the UK’s monitoring objectives and ensure the technology works for fishers.
Once monitoring objectives have been finalised and the REM systems are demonstrated to be working well, REM systems will become mandatory for all vessels in those fisheries – including non-UK vessels.
The information delivered through REM will support the long-term profitability of the sector and help to build the UK’s food resilience and security.
Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer yesterday said:
Leaving the EU has given us the opportunity to take a new approach to fisheries management that is in the best interests of the UK fishing industry.
By harnessing this technology, we can sustainably manage our fish stocks, to benefit the industry, future generations, and our marine environment.
A different approach to managing discards will also be adopted in England, with changes to be made to better account for catches. From 2025, landings and discards will both be counted against quota allocations, and the amount of quota used to cover discards will vary and will depend on the type of vessel and gear types used.
In addition to this, discard reduction schemes will be established to identify ways to reduce unwanted catch in the first instance. Working collaboratively with regulators and the industry, the schemes will identify and resolve barriers to improved gears being used.
Fishers will start to see both approaches implemented at the start of next year.
Further information:
- Link to the remote electronic monitoring consultation response.
- Link to the discards reform consultation response.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-fishing-industry-to-benefit-from-cutting-edge-technology-to-help-manage-fish-stocks
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Record number of new bathing sites get the go ahead14/05/2024 11:20:00
Dozens of new bathing water sites in England have been designated ahead of the 2024 bathing season in the government’s largest ever rollout.
Battle against pests and pathogens stepped up with new funding for national tree health laboratory13/05/2024 13:10:00
£4 million to expand world-leading laboratories to improve UK biosecurity and tackle emerging threats to tree health.
Treasured pets to be safer as microchipping deadline approaches10/05/2024 16:20:00
Mandatory microchipping of cats will help reunite thousands of lost or stray pets every year.
Environment Secretary speech at Farmers Weekly Transition Live Event10/05/2024 14:20:00
At the Farmers Weekly Transition Live Event, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay yesterday gave a speech outlining the support available from government for farmers.
Government to fund 180 local projects to boost water quality09/05/2024 14:20:00
£11.5m extra funding announced to boost tree planting, habitat restoration and flood management across England through the Water Environment Improvement Fund.
Simpler bin collections for England to boost recycling09/05/2024 11:10:00
New approach puts an end to confusing recycling and excessive bins
Government ensures long-term certainty for food labour needs09/05/2024 10:10:00
The government has set out plans to make the UK food supply chain most cutting-edge in the world
New five-year plan to combat antimicrobial resistance08/05/2024 11:12:00
The government has announced its new National Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance to protect people and animals from the risk of drug resistant infections.