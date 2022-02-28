Ministry of Defence
UK forces arrive to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank
UK sea, land and air forces have arrived to reinforce NATO in the East in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Royal Navy ships, British Army troops, and Royal Air force fighters are arriving on new deployments in eastern Europe to bolster NATO’s eastern front.
HMS Trent is in the eastern Mediterranean, conducting NATO exercises with Merlin Helicopters and RAF P8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft. They will be shortly joined by HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, which set sail from Portsmouth recently (25 February 2022).
Challenger 2 tanks and armoured vehicles of the Royal Welsh battlegroup have arrived in Estonia from Germany, with further equipment and around 1000 troops arriving over the coming days. This will lead to a doubling of the UK presence in Estonia, where the UK leads a NATO battlegroup as part of the Alliance’s enhanced Forward Presence.
RAF Typhoon fighter jets have already completed their first air policing missions across the region, with an additional four aircraft based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Typhoons flying from bases in Cyprus and the UK are now patrolling NATO airspace over Romania and Poland alongside NATO allies with Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft in support.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP recently said:
“Our armed forces are once again being called upon in the service of our Nation and I salute the bravery and sense of duty shared by all our personnel who have been deployed to support NATO.
“Alongside our NATO Allies, these deployments constitute a credible deterrent to stop Russian aggression threatening the territorial sovereignty of member states.”
The Defence Secretary recently (25 February 2022) held a virtual donor conference with more than 25 countries, including the US and Canada and some countries outside NATO, coordinating their support to Ukraine. They will continue to give humanitarian and military support, which includes ammunition and anti-tank weapons, and the UK has offered to conduct logistics operations to support the delivery of donations.
NATO Allies are united in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and are collectively taking a range of measures to protect their security and deter further aggression. At a meeting of NATO Heads of State and government yesterday (25 February), all 30 member nations agreed that:
“We will make all deployments necessary to ensure strong and credible deterrence and defence across the Alliance, now and in the future. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.”
Conference on Disarmament High Level Week: UK statement28/02/2022 15:17:15
As part of his visit to Geneva, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon delivered the UK's statement during the Conference on Disarmament's High Level Week. Lord Ahmad is the Minister for South and Central Asia, North Africa, United Nations and the Commonwealth.
Upgraded Woodbury Common Grenade Range reopens to support military training25/02/2022 10:15:00
Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has reopened the grenade range at Colaton Raleigh Common on the Pebblebed Heaths.
MDP appoints new Assistant Chief Constable, Territorial, Crime and Support24/02/2022 15:15:15
Former Metropolitan Police Service Chief Superintendent, Jason Gwillim, joins the Ministry of Defence Police.
UK and partners publish vision for responsible space operations24/02/2022 10:10:00
As part of the Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), the UK has published a vision affirming a commitment to lead as responsible actors in space.
Visa fees scrapped for Non-UK Service Personnel23/02/2022 14:05:00
In recognition of the immensely valuable contribution that thousands of overseas personnel make to the UK while serving, the Government has announced that visa fees will be waived for those who have served in the UK Armed Forces for a minimum period of six years or been discharged due to an illness or injury attributable to their service.
Joint statement by Defence Ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force22/02/2022 10:15:00
Meeting in the UK, Defence Ministers from the ten Joint Expeditionary Force nations yesterday issued a joint statement on the situation in Ukraine.
Defence Secretary updates Parliament on the latest situation regarding Russia’s actions towards Ukraine22/02/2022 10:15:00
The last 48 hours have seen a continued Russian military build-up along Ukraine's borders, Ben Wallace yesterday told the House of Commons.
UK contribution to NATO uplift bolsters defences in eastern Europe17/02/2022 15:15:00
UK’s substantial contribution to NATO’s uplift in Eastern Europe is strengthening the Alliance’s Defences on land, sea and air, amid ongoing tensions with Russia.
Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent praises his cadets for being great ambassadors for their organisations16/02/2022 15:15:15
Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, has paid tribute to his outgoing cadets at a virtual ceremony in which he welcomed his new cadets appointed for 2022.