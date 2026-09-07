Ministry of Defence
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UK forces join trilateral Arctic exercise in strategic High North operation
UK Armed Forces have deployed to the remote Arctic island of Jan Mayen alongside Norwegian and US allies, in a demonstration of NATO's enhanced capability to operate jointly in the High North.
- Royal Marine Commandos and RAF personnel have deployed alongside Norwegian and US allies to Jan Mayen for Operation Atlantic City.
- The operation tested NATO’s ability to operate in harsh Arctic conditions, where weather and terrain demand meticulous planning.
- Striking imagery showcases UK’s contribution to enhanced deterrence in the Arctic Region.
UK Armed Forces have deployed to the remote Arctic island of Jan Mayen alongside Norwegian and US allies, in a demonstration of NATO’s enhanced capability to operate jointly in the High North.
As part of Operation Atlantic City, personnel from LXX Squadron, Royal Air Force, deployed alongside detachments from UK Commando Force, running from 26 August to 4 September 2026. The trilateral operation formed part of Arctic Sentry, NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity for the High North.
Jan Mayen sits in an isolated stretch of the Norwegian Sea, roughly 620 miles from mainland Norway. The island occupies a critical geostrategic position north of the Greenland-Iceland-UK gap, an area of water vital to the defence of northern Europe and the wider Euro-Atlantic area.
The operation has seen UK forces work alongside the Royal Norwegian Navy, the Norwegian Home Guard, and US Marine Corps units integrate various sensor and communications systems, allowing NATO to be better prepared for potential threats.
The UK’s participation in this deployment reflects its commitment to NATO’s collective security and its ability to adapt to the unique challenges of Arctic operations.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:
The High North is vital to the security of the UK and our NATO Allies. This operation demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Norway and the United States, and the ability of our Armed Forces to operate together in even the most demanding Arctic conditions.
It is a clear signal of our enduring commitment to NATO security and to defending our shared interests in the High North.
Operation Atlantic City ran concurrently with naval manoeuvres during Operation Northern Viking 26, allowing the trilateral force to maximise overlapping maritime and sensing resources across the European theatre, while also supporting NATO’s broader Arctic Sentry activities.
The exercise has built on similar Allied training conducted around Jan Mayen last year and draws on the island’s history.
Arctic training provides UK forces with practical experience in maritime operations, surveillance, movement, survival and joint operations in some of the world’s most challenging weather conditions.
Forces operating in the High North must be prepared to overcome the challenges posed by distance, extreme weather, limited infrastructure and rapidly changing conditions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-forces-join-trilateral-arctic-exercise-in-strategic-high-north-operation
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