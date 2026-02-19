UK formally opens British Embassy Office in Lviv

The UK has formally opened the British Embassy Office in Lviv, expanding the UK’s diplomatic presence in Ukraine as the 2 countries deepen their relationship.

formal opening deepens relationships and grows on commitments under UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership

move will boost trade with Ukraine, creating closer links for businesses while supporting UK’s future reconstruction efforts

follows UK this week unveiling major package of air defence systems for Ukraine worth over £500 million

Building on our commitments under the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, the opening of the new office is a significant moment showcasing the UK’s steadfast commitment to growing its relationship with Ukraine.

As one of the only nations to have opened an office in Lviv, the UK remains one of Ukraine’s most trusted allies and will stand by its people to face the challenges head on and embrace the opportunities that these bring together. A presence in the west of Ukraine will provide greater opportunities for Britain to engage with Ukrainian businesses, promoting stronger ties on growth and education.

British Embassy Office Lviv will strengthen our links with regional and local authorities across Western Ukraine, supporting our trade relations and sectors like Ukraine’s high potential tech sector.

It follows the UK announcing a new package of air defence systems for Ukraine worth over £500 million. The coming months will see the UK deliver an additional 1,200 air defence missiles and 200,000 rounds of artillery ammunition.

At the Munich Security Conference the Foreign Secretary will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and take part in a panel event with Foreign Minister Sybiha, underlining the strength of the UK-Ukraine partnership.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

The formal opening of our office in Lviv is a symbol of our enduring commitment to Ukraine. We will stand with Ukraine against Putin’s invasion – and we want to increase trade and cultural links with the whole of Ukraine. Our formal presence in Western Ukraine will allow us to do just that, benefitting Ukrainian businesses and supporting its reconstruction.

Facilitating more access to firms in Lviv and its surrounding region, the formal opening of the office will create closer links for businesses based in Western Ukraine. It will also support the embassy’s wider development and humanitarian programmes, supporting the UK’s efforts in Ukraine’s future reconstruction

The landmark partnership harnesses the innovation, strength, and resilience that Ukraine has shown in its defence against Russia’s illegal invasion and fosters it to support long-term security and growth across both nations.

