UK, France and Germany target network involved in dangerous Channel boat crossings

National Crime Agency officers have supported a major operation targeting an Iraqi people smuggling network moving migrants to the UK via France.

The investigation into the network has been led by OLTIM, the French National Police unit specialising in organised immigration crime, working alongside other European partners.On Wednesday 4 December around 500 German police officers undertook a series of raids in the North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden Wurttemberg regions. The NCA provided support throughout the investigation and to the activity in Germany.

13 people were arrested in Germany and France, while 21 boats and 24 engines were seized, alongside life jackets, pumps and cash.

The target of the operation was an organised crime group (OCG) suspected of being involved in smuggling people to the UK in small boats.

The network was also involved in sourcing equipment for the crossings, including inflatable boats, engines and lifejackets, which would be stored in Germany before being transported to the Channel when needed.The NCA has supported OLTIM’s investigation, supplying intelligence regarding the gang’s routings to assist in targeting those involved.

Law enforcement partners from Belgium and the Netherlands have also contributed to the operational task force, which was co-ordinated through Europol and Eurojust.

A number of those detained in Germany on 4 December are suspected of being senior members of the OCG, and now face extradition to France.

NCA International Regional Manager Tom Outhwaite said:

“The operation has demonstrated the benefits of working internationally to target these OCGs, and we are grateful to our French and German partners for what they have done.

“We believe the action undertaken here will have significantly degraded a people smuggling network impacting the UK, which has been directly responsible for putting lives at risk in boats on the Channel.

“Targeting, disrupting and dismantling these gangs remains a priority for the NCA, and we are devoting more resource to doing that than ever before.

“That includes additional officers working overseas in locations where criminal networks are active to assist on operations like this.”