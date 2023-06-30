UK funders invest £4.25m into new eating disorders research

More than £4 million in new eating disorders research funding was announced yesterday, thanks to an investment by UK funders including the AHRC, ESRC and MRC.

Eating disorders are thought to impact around 1.25 million people in the UK, although this number is likely to be significantly higher following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the devastating impact of eating disorders, our understanding of what drives them to develop is still limited, and research funding is scarce.

Joint funding commitment

This new joint funding commitment is from the:

Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)

Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)

Medical Research Council (MRC)

Medical Research Foundation

National Institute for Health and Care Research

It aims to address the ‘vicious cycle of underfunding’ highlighted in a 2021 report, compiled by Beat, on behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Eating Disorders.

Enhance knowledge and understanding

The newly funded projects will be led by researchers from:

King’s College London

University College London (UCL)

University of Birmingham

University of Edinburgh

They will enhance knowledge and understanding of the biological, psychological and social causes of eating disorders, to help improve treatments and prevention strategies.

Increase collaborative working

They will also increase collaboration between scientists in the field, as well as involving researchers who usually focus on other conditions.

All the funded projects have shown a strong commitment to involving people with lived experience of eating disorders, both in the development and implementation stages of the research.

Long-term commitment

Dr Angela Hind, Chief Executive of the Medical Research Foundation, said:

Eating disorders have grown in scale and severity during the pandemic, yet research investment continues to languish behind the already limited funding available for other mental health conditions. We’re thrilled to be co-funding these new collaborations, which are part of the Medical Research Foundation’s long-term commitment to tackling eating disorders through research. We hope this new joint investment breaks the cycle of underfunding in eating disorders research, and most importantly, that discoveries from these collaborations help to improve the lives of people with eating disorders.