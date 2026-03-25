UK Government and European Commission join forces to help protect Ukrainian cultural heritage

Culture Minister attends first UK-European Commission cultural high-level meeting to take forward commitment to collaborate on culture

UK Government announces £250,000 for the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund, match funded by the European Commission

Funding will help to protect, preserve, and restore Ukrainian cultural heritage

Culture Minister Ian Murray and Commissioner Micallef participated in the first UK-European Commission high-level meeting on culture marking a step forward since the UK-EU Summit in May last year.

This collaboration demonstrates a renewed dedication to partnership and closer collaboration, based on shared interests such as our joint commitment to supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage.

The meeting in Brussels yesterday brought together representatives from both sides to discuss common priorities in the cultural and creative sectors including working conditions for creative and cultural professionals and efforts to champion cultural relations.

As part of the visit, Culture Minister Ian Murray announced that the UK Government is making a further contribution of £250,000 to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to support efforts to protect and preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage in the face of ongoing conflict. Minister Murray previously announced £200,000 in emergency funding whilst representing the UK at an informal meeting of media and culture ministers in Copenhagen as part of Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The announcement comes alongside a European Commission commitment to match this funding, demonstrating the close alignment between UK and EU efforts to support Ukraine.

Ukraine’s cultural landmarks and heritage embody its people and national identity. This announcement demonstrates the UK’s long-standing support, and will help to protect the heritage that defines Ukrainians against Russia’s attempts to erase their culture. The UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership signed last year has also been fostering closer collaboration across 9 key pillars, including culture, defence and security, science and technology, and economy and trade.

Culture Minister, Ian Murray said:

It is essential we strengthen and deepen our partnership with the EU in areas of mutual interest, such as culture. Yesterday’s meeting is an important step in strengthening that enduring relationship through focused co-operation on AI in the creative industries, artists working conditions, and how we can work together to support international cultural collaboration. Our shared commitment to supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage with a further £250,000 in match-funding is a powerful symbol of how we can work together to mutually support international cultural collaboration.

In total, the UK has committed £21.8 billion in total support for Ukraine, including £13 billion in military support, up to £5.3 billion in non-military support and £3.5 billion cover limit in export finance. Over £577 million in humanitarian assistance has been provided to Ukraine and the region since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Alongside our international allies, the UK will continue to give Ukraine our unwavering support, driving forward momentum for peace to ensure Russia is never able to invade again.

During the visit, Minister Murray welcomed the opportunity to progress discussions on shared priorities and reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with EU counterparts, progressing our ambitions within the Common Understanding.