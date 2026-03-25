Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
UK Government and European Commission join forces to help protect Ukrainian cultural heritage
Culture Minister attends first UK-European Commission cultural high-level meeting to take forward commitment to collaborate on culture
- UK Government announces £250,000 for the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund, match funded by the European Commission
- Funding will help to protect, preserve, and restore Ukrainian cultural heritage
Culture Minister Ian Murray and Commissioner Micallef participated in the first UK-European Commission high-level meeting on culture marking a step forward since the UK-EU Summit in May last year.
This collaboration demonstrates a renewed dedication to partnership and closer collaboration, based on shared interests such as our joint commitment to supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage.
The meeting in Brussels yesterday brought together representatives from both sides to discuss common priorities in the cultural and creative sectors including working conditions for creative and cultural professionals and efforts to champion cultural relations.
As part of the visit, Culture Minister Ian Murray announced that the UK Government is making a further contribution of £250,000 to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to support efforts to protect and preserve Ukraine’s cultural heritage in the face of ongoing conflict. Minister Murray previously announced £200,000 in emergency funding whilst representing the UK at an informal meeting of media and culture ministers in Copenhagen as part of Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the EU.
The announcement comes alongside a European Commission commitment to match this funding, demonstrating the close alignment between UK and EU efforts to support Ukraine.
Ukraine’s cultural landmarks and heritage embody its people and national identity. This announcement demonstrates the UK’s long-standing support, and will help to protect the heritage that defines Ukrainians against Russia’s attempts to erase their culture. The UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership signed last year has also been fostering closer collaboration across 9 key pillars, including culture, defence and security, science and technology, and economy and trade.
Culture Minister, Ian Murray said:
It is essential we strengthen and deepen our partnership with the EU in areas of mutual interest, such as culture. Yesterday’s meeting is an important step in strengthening that enduring relationship through focused co-operation on AI in the creative industries, artists working conditions, and how we can work together to support international cultural collaboration.
Our shared commitment to supporting Ukrainian cultural heritage with a further £250,000 in match-funding is a powerful symbol of how we can work together to mutually support international cultural collaboration.
In total, the UK has committed £21.8 billion in total support for Ukraine, including £13 billion in military support, up to £5.3 billion in non-military support and £3.5 billion cover limit in export finance. Over £577 million in humanitarian assistance has been provided to Ukraine and the region since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Alongside our international allies, the UK will continue to give Ukraine our unwavering support, driving forward momentum for peace to ensure Russia is never able to invade again.
During the visit, Minister Murray welcomed the opportunity to progress discussions on shared priorities and reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to deepening cooperation with EU counterparts, progressing our ambitions within the Common Understanding.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-and-european-commission-join-forces-to-help-protect-ukrainian-cultural-heritage
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
UK City of Culture 2029 longlist revealed18/03/2026 13:10:00
Nine places have been longlisted to be the next UK City of Culture in 2029
Future of news is local, says Culture Secretary, as she launches the first action plan to back local news in a generation17/03/2026 16:30:00
First local media strategy in a generation guarantees up to £12m funding for local media’s digital innovation, for community radio and to fill ‘news deserts’
Prime Minister hosts reception to celebrate grassroots sport and announce further facilities investments17/03/2026 12:10:00
Sir Andrew Strauss was among the attendees at Downing Street celebration of grassroots sport.
Tips on cheaper days out for families this English Tourism Week, as Government celebrates the industry’s economic impact13/03/2026 12:15:00
Tourism Minister hosts UK industry leaders at 10 Downing Street to mark English Tourism Week
Government plans new powers to close down charities peddling extremism10/03/2026 12:10:00
Powers are in addition to an imminent consultation that will road-test plans to ban leaders who use their positions to promote violence or hatred.
Masterpiece of modern British art at risk of leaving the UK05/03/2026 15:10:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a painting by the celebrated British contemporary artist Howard Hodgkin
Public libraries set to benefit from cash boost to support National Year of Reading03/03/2026 12:10:00
The government has announced up to £150,000 cash boost for public libraries to support the National Year of Reading
New requirements for UK’s biggest video-on-demand services24/02/2026 15:10:00
Video-on-demand streaming services to meet subtitling, audio description and signing requirements that traditional broadcasters already follow.