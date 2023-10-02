UK government and island community leaders to discuss connectivity

Third Islands Forum will take place on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland on 9-10 October, chaired by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up.

The forum will focus on connectivity, recognising the importance of physical and digital connectivity to islands, particularly those with no fixed links to the mainland.

The UK government has invited eligible council leaders and chief executives of island communities in all parts of the UK to take part in the third forum. The devolved administrations will also have a key role, with ministers from the Scottish and Welsh governments invited and the Permanent Secretary of the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

The Islands Forum helps to level up island communities by encouraging collaboration to tackle common challenges such as skills, connectivity and infrastructure, as well as to explore shared opportunities including the transition to net zero. It also allows the UK government to hear and learn from island communities to inform future policy.

October’s forum follows successful forums in Orkney in September 2022 and on the Isle of Wight in May 2023, where members agreed to collaborate further on net zero and skills. The Orkney forum also included a discussion with the energy regulator, Ofgem, leading to further direct engagement, unlocking important investments for island communities.

