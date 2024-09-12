UK government announcement of significant measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian regime’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The UK government is today announcing new and significant measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian regime’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

UK and E3 partners cancel bilateral arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air services into the UK and Europe

UK and US announce co-ordinated sanctions against Iranian and Russian individuals and organisations

Russian cargo ships sanctioned for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia

response taken in co-ordination with international partners to expose Iran and Russia’s attempts to undermine global security

In coordination with our international partners, the UK will cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in to the UK.

This follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its planned transfer of the deadly weapons to Russia, whose intent is to cause further humanitarian devastation and loss of life in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation. We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response. Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security. Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Together with France and Germany, the UK has today also issued a joint statement condemning the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said:

This government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine. We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for Putin’s illegal invasion, which is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

By transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, Iran is actively supporting Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. Iran has already supplied Russia with hundreds of one-way attack drones. Ballistic missiles are highly dangerous weapons, likely to threaten innocent lives. Resorting to collaboration with countries such as North Korea & Iran shows the desperate situation Russia is in. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Alongside the US, the UK is sanctioning a number of key individuals and organisations for their role in facilitating Iran’s military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains. Those subject to an asset freeze and travel ban include:

Brigadier General Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General for International Relations of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL): linked to Iran’s exports of defence products to its partners

Second Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi, head of the Space Command of the IRGC Aerospace Force (IRGC-ASF): oversees Iran’s testing of space launch vehicles which has supported the development of Iran’s long-range ballistic missile arsenal

Majid Mousavi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF and Deputy to the IRGC-ASF Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh: oversees the development and operation of Iran’s inventory of ballistic missiles

Those subject to an asset freeze include:

The Anzali Free Trade Industrial Zone Organisation (Anzali FTZ)

Baharestan Kish Company

Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif (SSFS)

Chekad Sanat Faraz Asia (CSFA)

Several Russian organisations are also sanctioned today for their intent to use the weapons systems to bring destruction to Ukraine. These include:

The 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aviation

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS)

Command of the Military Transport Aviation (VTA)

Five Russian cargo ships are also sanctioned today for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia. These include:

SKIF-V (IMO 8858087)

OMSKIY (IMO 8889385)

MUSA JALIL (IMO 8846814)

BEGEY (IMO 8943210)

BALTIYSKIY (IMO 7612448)

To date, the UK has more than 400 sanctions designations in place on Iranian individuals and entities, including those that seek to use malign influence regionally and internationally. The UK has also sanctioned 2,000 individuals and entities under the Russia sanctions regime, with over 1,700 of which sanctioned since Putin’s full-scale invasion.

Iran is one of Russia’s key military backers and has transferred hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war of aggression in Ukraine since August 2022.

New legislation is also being laid in Parliament later this week to strengthen trade sanctions on Iran, targeting items that are used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weaponry.

The UK will continue to work with international partners to hold Iran to account for its malign behaviour, including for its military support to Russia, and to hold Russia to account for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

View the full UK Sanctions List.

