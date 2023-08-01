UK Government announces extension of CE mark recognition for businesses

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has today announced an indefinite extension to the use of CE marking for businesses, applying to 18 regulations owned by DBT.

Business department announces indefinite CE mark recognition beyond 2024 deadline

As part of the government’s drive for smarter regulation, the extension will cut business costs and time required to place products on the market and benefit consumers

Follows extensive engagement with industry, delivering on a key ask from businesses to ease burdens and boost growth for the UK economy

This comes as part of a wider package of smarter regulations designed to ease business burdens and help grow the economy by cutting barriers and red tape. Following extensive engagement with industry, British firms will be able to continue the use of CE marking alongside UKCA.

The Business Secretary acted urgently on this issue, to prevent a cliff-edge moment in December 2024 when UKCA was set for entry. This intervention will ensure businesses no longer face uncertainty over the regulations and can cut back on unnecessary costs freeing them up to focus on innovation and growth.

Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said:

The Government is tackling red tape, cutting burdens for business, and creating certainty for firms – we have listened to industry, and we are taking action to deliver. By extending CE marking use across the UK, firms can focus their time and money on creating jobs and growing the economy.

Tina McKenzie, Policy Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said:

It’s welcome to see the continued recognition of CE marked products. This will allow time for small firms to adjust to the UKCA marking system and focus on growing their business both at home and overseas.

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation said:

This is a pragmatic and common sense decision that manufacturers will very much welcome and support. This announcement will help safeguard the competitiveness of manufacturers and aid the UK as a destination for investment. It should bring more confidence about doing business in the UK and recognises the need to work with the reality of doing business. Make UK has worked extensively with UK Government pushing hard for this decision and we are pleased the ongoing engagement has delivered this positive outcome.

The extension will provide businesses with flexibility and choice to use either the UKCA or CE approach to sell products in Great Britain.