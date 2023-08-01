Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
UK Government announces extension of CE mark recognition for businesses
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has today announced an indefinite extension to the use of CE marking for businesses, applying to 18 regulations owned by DBT.
- Business department announces indefinite CE mark recognition beyond 2024 deadline
- As part of the government’s drive for smarter regulation, the extension will cut business costs and time required to place products on the market and benefit consumers
- Follows extensive engagement with industry, delivering on a key ask from businesses to ease burdens and boost growth for the UK economy
This comes as part of a wider package of smarter regulations designed to ease business burdens and help grow the economy by cutting barriers and red tape. Following extensive engagement with industry, British firms will be able to continue the use of CE marking alongside UKCA.
The Business Secretary acted urgently on this issue, to prevent a cliff-edge moment in December 2024 when UKCA was set for entry. This intervention will ensure businesses no longer face uncertainty over the regulations and can cut back on unnecessary costs freeing them up to focus on innovation and growth.
Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said:
The Government is tackling red tape, cutting burdens for business, and creating certainty for firms – we have listened to industry, and we are taking action to deliver.
By extending CE marking use across the UK, firms can focus their time and money on creating jobs and growing the economy.
Tina McKenzie, Policy Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said:
It’s welcome to see the continued recognition of CE marked products. This will allow time for small firms to adjust to the UKCA marking system and focus on growing their business both at home and overseas.
Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation said:
This is a pragmatic and common sense decision that manufacturers will very much welcome and support. This announcement will help safeguard the competitiveness of manufacturers and aid the UK as a destination for investment.
It should bring more confidence about doing business in the UK and recognises the need to work with the reality of doing business. Make UK has worked extensively with UK Government pushing hard for this decision and we are pleased the ongoing engagement has delivered this positive outcome.
The extension will provide businesses with flexibility and choice to use either the UKCA or CE approach to sell products in Great Britain.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-announces-extension-of-ce-mark-recognition-for-businesses
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
UK to host 26th annual Taiwan talks to continue to strengthen trade relationship26/07/2023 15:05:00
Minister for International Trade will co-host the 26th annual Trade Talks later this year
Millions to benefit from new flexible working measures20/07/2023 17:20:00
Millions of British workers will have more flexibility over where and when they work as the Flexible Working Bill achieves Royal Assent.
Strikes Bill becomes law20/07/2023 16:25:00
Government Bill to introduce Minimum Service Levels during industrial action receives Royal Assent
Tata Group to invest over £4 billion in UK gigafactory creating thousands of jobs19/07/2023 13:10:00
Tata Group has announced that it will invest over £4 billion in a new UK gigafactory which will create thousands of jobs.
£12m funding for lower carbon aerospace project to upskill South West jobs05/07/2023 14:05:00
Minister Ghani has announced £12 million of funding for a cutting-edge new aerospace R&D project at Airbus Filton which will support local jobs.
Without skills, businesses are “driving with the handbrake on”22/06/2023 11:12:00
Top employers working with government at new Skills for Growth conference to address skills shortages and drive economic growth.
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue19/06/2023 14:14:00
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 13 June 2023 to discuss cyber priorities and deliverables for both countries.
Regulated Professions Register Launch15/06/2023 09:20:00
The Regulated Professions Register has been launched