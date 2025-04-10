UK Government announces landmark NI Troubles archives projects

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has today (9 April) set out the details of two landmark archival projects relating to the Troubles.

Two archival projects seek to provide greater accessibility, transparency and understanding of UK Government policy during the Troubles.

The announcement follows the appointment of an independent expert advisory panel to make recommendations on key details of the archival research project.

As part of the Government’s commitment to support efforts to address the legacy of the Troubles, these projects will now be taken forward to the implementation stage.

The first is a project to digitise and publish open UK Government records relating to the NI Troubles in collaboration with The National Archives. This will broaden access by publishing digital copies of paper records that have previously only been available by visiting The National Archives at Kew, making them free to view online.

The second is an archival research project, which will see official historians appointed, following a transparent and independent recruitment process, to research UK Government policy towards Northern Ireland during the Troubles. They will be given full access to UK state archives.

These projects will provide a unique resource for anyone interested in the history of the Troubles and government policy. They will seek to build public confidence through greater accessibility and transparency, and provide a deeper understanding of UK Government policy and decision making on Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Speaking during a visit to The National Archives at Kew, the Secretary of State yesterday said:

I am pleased to support work by The National Archives to digitise and publish key records relating to this complex period in our history. I have seen today examples of the records digitisation process and look forward to the first records in this project being published in the autumn. I am also grateful to members of the academic advisory panel for lending their expertise to the important archival research project, and I have every confidence that they will ensure it is conducted to the highest academic standards. Their first task will be to identify highly qualified and independently-minded historians via open competition, and I would encourage anyone interested in this project to find out more on their website. Taken together, these projects will provide an invaluable resource for the public, journalists, educational institutions, researchers, and academics, making information about this period in Northern Ireland’s history more accessible, and so making government decision-making more transparent.

Saul Nassé, Chief Executive of The National Archives, yesterday said:

The National Archives’ documents provide a valuable perspective on the Troubles. This project will mean the widest possible audience will be able to view the records online to grow their understanding of this significant period in modern history.

Co-chairs of the independent advisory panel, Professor Caoimhe Nic Dháibhéid and Lord Bew, yesterday said:

We welcome the Government’s strong commitment to increasing access to state archives, which has been an important part of dealing with the past in many other countries. The Government has rightly recognised the need for work of this nature to be conducted transparently and independently, and as co-chairs of the expert advisory panel we look forward to engaging with colleagues across the academic community as we collectively seek to further understanding of this important period in our history.

