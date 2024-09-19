UK Government announces members of Independent Monitoring Panel and commitment to Intertrade UK

The Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, has today (19 September) announced members to the Independent Monitoring Panel and the UK Government's commitment to Intertrade UK

​The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has today appointed Anna Jerzewska, Alastair Hamilton and Aidan Reilly as members of the new Windsor Framework Independent Monitoring Panel.

Speaking at the 25th Anniversary Summit of the Centre for Cross Border Studies in Dundalk, Co. Louth, he also underlined the new Government’s commitment to the establishment of Intertrade UK, which will be chaired by Baroness Foster.

These two bodies were proposed in the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper which facilitated the return of Stormont earlier this year.

The Secretary of State said:

This Government is committed to implementing the Windsor Framework and taking all steps necessary to protect the UK internal market. I look forward to working with Baroness Foster in her role as Chair of Intertrade UK, as it begins its work facilitating and boosting trade across the UK. Her knowledge and experience will be crucial in promoting the opportunities that are available to businesses, further strengthening Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, and helping deliver on this Government’s mission to drive economic growth. The Independent Monitoring Panel will play a key role in monitoring and reporting on the implementation of the Windsor Framework. I am pleased that three highly respected experts have agreed to join the panel, and welcome them to their roles.

Baroness Arlene Foster, Chair of Intertrade UK said:

I want to thank the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland for confirming my new role as Chair of Intertrade UK. I am very much looking forward to taking up the role in order to promote trade within the UK internal market - something I am passionate about. I also look forward to working with the members of the Independent Monitoring Panel in providing advice and facilitation to help businesses expand their activities across the UK and to strengthen these important economic links.

Intertrade UK is set to launch as a new body which is dedicated to enhancing trade across the UK. Its mission is to offer guidance and support to businesses, helping them expand their reach within the UK internal market and serve consumers in all parts of the UK. It will also conduct research and publish insights aimed at advancing domestic trade and showcasing the full potential of the UK’s market to businesses and traders.

The Independent Monitoring Panel will monitor and report on the implementation of the Windsor Framework so that Government and other authorities are held to account.

Note to editors:

Biographies for the new Windsor Framework Independent Monitoring Panel, are as follows:

Aidan Reilly is a retired former Director of Customs Policy and Strategy at HMRC, with 17 years experience in the Department in a variety of roles.

Dr Anna Jerzewska is a Customs and international trade advisor and Founder and Director at Trade and Borders. She is a former HMRC Official and Customs Specialist at KPMG, EY and PwC, and Associate Fellow of the UK Trade Policy Observatory.

Alastair Hamilton CBE is a non-executive director at Danske Bank since May 2020, former CEO of Invest Northern Ireland (2009 - 2019), and Chief Economic Adviser to the First Minister of Northern Ireland (2008 - 2009).