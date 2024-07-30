techUK
UK government announces re-start of trade negotiations and launch of trade strategy
On 29 July, the UK government has announced it is pressing ahead with trade negotiations with a number of key partners, including notably India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
techUK welcomes this announcement – free trade agreements with a focus on tech, digital and services deliver legal certainty for British exporters and inward direct investment.
The countries the government plans to prioritise negotiations with are: Gulf Cooperation Council, India, Israel, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey.
In addition, the government has also announced it intends to publish a “trade strategy which aligns with our industrial strategy, enhances our economic security and supports our net zero ambitions.” techUK and our members welcome the opportunity to engage with this strategy.
The full government press release can be found here and members who have any questions about the announcements can reach out to the trade tream.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-government-announces-re-start-of-trade-negotiations-and-launch-of-trade-strategy.html
