techUK
|Printable version
UK Government announces the long-awaited consultation on national digital ID
The long-expected consultation into the National Digital ID Scheme was yesterday launched. This 91-page consultation will run for eight weeks, closing 05 May.
The consultation is guided by the core principles of Useful, Inclusive, and Trusted. It asks questions based on these principles, accounting for three of the overall six chapters. These chapters cover a range of topics, from questions on creating, storing and managing the national digital ID, to addressing challenges such as digital exclusion and fraud.
With a focus on digital inclusion and public sector transformation, the messaging of this consultation signals a step change from the language used in the September 2025 announcement that focused on a national digital ID for mandatory right to work checks. This January, the Government stated that it will no longer mandate that only a national digital ID can be used for right to work checks, though right to work checks will still move to a digital system. The consultation does still ask questions on the use of national digital ID for right to work checks.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-response-to-the-national-digital-id-scheme-consultation.html
Latest News from
techUK
Home Office Fraud Strategy 2026-202911/03/2026 11:25:00
The Home Office has published its Fraud Strategy 20262029, outlining a multi-year plan to tackle fraud against individuals and businesses in the UK.
Call for contributions: techUK’s Photonics report09/03/2026 10:20:00
Photonics, the science and technology of light, is a foundational enabler of innovation across multiple sectors, from telecommunications and healthcare to AI and quantum technologies.
New NHS England SME Playbook: techUK welcomes practical guidance to support innovators working with the NHS09/03/2026 09:20:00
techUK is delighted to share the newly published SME Playbook, developed by the NHS England SME Advisory Group.
Spreading Wings: Taking Innovative SMEs Global04/03/2026 11:25:00
The UK is a leading global technology hub and the world’s fourth-largest exporter, with digital trade accounts for around half of total UK exports, growing three times faster than other sectors.
Building AI confidence early: Partnering with the National Centre for Computing Education02/03/2026 15:05:00
As organisations across the UK accelerate AI adoption, one challenge is becoming increasingly clear: workforce confidence in AI cannot be built overnight.
techUK refreshes media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV02/03/2026 10:05:00
techUK has refreshed its media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV for 2026, continuing collaboration to showcase innovation and insight across UK policing.
What the Schools White Paper signals for technology in education27/02/2026 16:25:00
This analysis examines what the Schools White Paper signals for the role of technology in education, highlighting infrastructure investment, data reform and AI as enablers of wider system change.
techUK's take on the new UK Sustainability Reporting Standards27/02/2026 13:15:00
The government has now published the long awaited UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS) which will form the foundation of UK sustainability disclosures.
Digital ID boost for AML checks: DSIT and HMT issue guidance for MLR compliance27/02/2026 12:25:00
Yesterday, (26 February) HMT and DSIT unveiled their long-awaited guidance, outlining clearly that digital verification solutions certified under the Trust Framework, and appearing on the DVS register, can be reliably utilised to conduct AML checks.