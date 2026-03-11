UK Government announces the long-awaited consultation on national digital ID

The long-expected consultation into the National Digital ID Scheme was yesterday launched. This 91-page consultation will run for eight weeks, closing 05 May.

The consultation is guided by the core principles of Useful, Inclusive, and Trusted. It asks questions based on these principles, accounting for three of the overall six chapters. These chapters cover a range of topics, from questions on creating, storing and managing the national digital ID, to addressing challenges such as digital exclusion and fraud.

With a focus on digital inclusion and public sector transformation, the messaging of this consultation signals a step change from the language used in the September 2025 announcement that focused on a national digital ID for mandatory right to work checks. This January, the Government stated that it will no longer mandate that only a national digital ID can be used for right to work checks, though right to work checks will still move to a digital system. The consultation does still ask questions on the use of national digital ID for right to work checks.

Click here for the full press release