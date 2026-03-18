UK Government announces up to £2 billion for quantum technologies

Is the UK still open for global tech talent?

As the home to the largest tech sector in Europe, the UK’s technology industry is now valued at over $1.2 trillion. Contributing 101 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy and employing approximately 1.7 million people, the sector is projected to grow by a further 8.9% over the next three years. A critical driver of this success has been the UK’s ability to attract world-class talent from across the globe.