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UK Government announces up to £2 billion for quantum technologies
The Government has announced up to £2 billion to support the development and commercialisation of quantum technologies. This includes more than £1 billion over the next four years, as announced by UKRI in December 2025, and a first of its kind procurement programme, ProQure to support scaling quantum computing in the UK. The Government has announced:
- Over £500 million dedicated to Quantum computing - helping companies scale and develop new uses for the technology in areas like pharmaceuticals, financial services, and energy.
- Over £400 million to support breakthroughs in sensing and navigation and the skills and infrastructure needed to bring these technologies to market.
- Dedicated funding of £125 million for Quantum networking and £205 million for Quantum sensing and navigation to ensure the UK is poised to accelerate innovations in medical diagnostics, greenhouse gas monitoring, and ultra-secure communications. This will transform the UK’s ability to diagnose and treat medical conditions like childhood epilepsy and potentially Alzheimer’s in the years to come – transforming outcomes for patients.
- An extra £13.8 million injected into the UK’s 5 National Quantum Research Hubs delivered by UK Research and Innovation, with researchers working in healthcare, clean energy, and national security projects among the first to get access to the most powerful technology in the world.
- Fresh support for the Quantum Software Lab based in Edinburgh will accelerate the discovery of new applications for Quantum Computers in sectors such as financial services, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.
- An additional £90 million to fund quantum infrastructure and meet the scaling needs of industry along with £20 million in skills and commercialisation programmes.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-government-announces-up-to-2-billion-for-quantum-technologies.html
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