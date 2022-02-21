UK government assess Russian involvement in DDoS attacks on Ukraine

Russia was involved in cyber attacks against Ukraine's financial sector

The UK has assessed that Russia was involved in distributed denial of service (DDoS) incidents that took place in Ukraine earlier this week.

Based on technical information, the NCSC assess that it is almost certain that the GRU were involved in the DDoS cyber attacks that took place in Ukraine on 15 and 16 February.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said:

“The UK Government judges that the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) were involved in this week’s distributed denial of service attacks against the financial sector in Ukraine.

“The attack showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty. This activity is yet another example of Russia’s aggressive acts against Ukraine.

“This disruptive behaviour is unacceptable, Russia must stop this activity and respect Ukrainian sovereignty. We are steadfast in our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.”

The full report is available to read on GOV.UK.

Further information