UK Government awards £1 million to Northern Ireland community group forum

Hundreds of Northern Ireland grassroots organisations set to benefit from the Northern Ireland Office’s Community Partnership Fund

Co-operation Ireland, in partnership with Rural Action and NICVA, will receive up to £1 million over three years from the Northern Ireland Office’s (NIO) Community Partnership Fund to launch their ‘On the Radar: Pathways to Stronger Communities’ project. The initiative will engage hundreds of grassroots groups across Northern Ireland, offering tailored support. By coming together, the three community organisations will draw on their extensive expertise in the community and voluntary sector to benefit smaller organisations. This will range from initial idea-generating workshops to intensive mentoring for 30 core organisations, followed by training on accessing funding for up to 500 groups.

Speaking at the launch event in Cooperation Ireland’s Belfast Headquarters, NIO Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Baroness Ruth Anderson praised the role of Northern Ireland’s community and voluntary sector.

She said:

“This £1 million grant award is great for Co-operation Ireland, Rural Action and NICVA, and for community and voluntary organisations across Northern Ireland. “This grant will enable them to become a ‘single front door’ for Northern Ireland’s voluntary and community sector, sharing their considerable expertise in areas such as rural community development and cross-community peacebuilding to empower smaller local groups.

“The Community Partnership Fund will be key to building a network of skills, knowledge and support which will enable organisations across Northern Ireland to flourish, to the benefit of their communities.”

Co-operation Ireland Chief Executive Stephen Dallas said:

“Co-operation Ireland works with volunteers and groups at the heart of communities across Northern Ireland every day. “We are all too aware that often smaller grassroots groups can fall below the radar when it comes to access to funding and development opportunities. “The support and investment by the Community Partnership Fund is very much welcomed, and the On the Radar Programme will bring the important work of groups into view, will help them to access funding and will empower people through their ambitions and ideas.”

Chief Executive of NICVA Celine McStravick said:

“NICVA is proud to be working with Co-operation Ireland and Rural Action, bringing together our extensive knowledge of the voluntary and community sector and our expertise in organisational development, governance, funding and sustainability. “Too many grassroots groups make an invaluable contribution to our communities, without having access to the skills, resources and opportunities needed to realise their full potential. “This programme is about changing that –meeting groups where they are, working alongside them to strengthen their foundations for the future.”

Chief Executive of Rural Action Teresa Canavan said:

“Our rural communities are sustained by the dedication, resilience and commitment of local volunteers and community organisations. “Yet too often, groups working tirelessly on the ground to improve the lives of others, can find themselves overlooked or can face barriers to accessing the funding, development support, and other opportunities they need. “We strongly welcome the focus this programme places on engaging and supporting rural community groups, supporting them to build their capacity to deliver services in their local areas.”

Notes to Editors