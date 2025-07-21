UK Government backs bid to bring World Athletics Championships back to London in 2029

A successful bid would see the biggest global athletics event return to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Government also supports bid for the 2029 World Para Athletics Championships to be staged in the UK

Championships would boost economy and strengthen UK standing as world-class sporting hosts

The Government has confirmed its support for bids to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships and the 2029 World Para Athletics Championships; setting out our ambition to see the sport’s pinnacle events return to the UK for the first time since the summer of 2017.

A bid would aim to boost the UK economy, further strengthen the country’s outstanding reputation for hosting the biggest and best events, and encourage more people to get involved in track and field.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK would be moment of great national pride, building on our global reputation for hosting memorable sporting events that showcase the very best talent. Hosting these championships would not only unlock opportunities for UK athletes but it would inspire the next generation to get involved and pursue their ambitions. The event would provide a boost for UK businesses and support jobs as well as bring our communities together. I’m delighted to support the bid.

The London Stadium, etched into the public’s memory for hosting the iconic 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the hugely successful 2017 World Championships, is the proposed venue for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, the Government is committed to taking the World Paras beyond the capital, with a host city to be confirmed in due course.

Subject to funding from partners being confirmed, the Government has agreed to provide significant funding for both bids, reflecting the UK’s ambition to once again bring the world’s greatest athletes to UK shores.

This major commitment comes with London today set to host a sold-out Diamond League event, the world’s biggest one-day athletics meet.

The UK Government will work hand-in-hand with the bidder Athletic Ventures, UK Sport, and host cities - including the Greater London Authority for the World Athletics Championship - to unlock a wide range of social, economic and sporting benefits, from boosting tourism and local economies to fostering healthier, more active communities through elite sport.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said:

Major sporting events deliver unforgettable moments and have the power to bring our country together like little else. That’s why we’re excited to be backing a bid to bring the World Athletics and World Para Athletics Championships back to the UK in 2029. As part of our Plan for Change, we want to build on our world class reputation as hosts, delivering not just economic benefits for the country but engaging communities, inspiring the next generation and showcasing the best of Britain to the world.

Simon Morton, Director of Events at UK Sport, said:

Live sport matters. It brings people together in ways few other things can, creating happiness, pride and lasting memories. Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships gives us the chance to once again unite the nation around these genuinely global events. We welcome the Government’s commitment to extend our pipeline of hosted events, as we move forward with this bold and collaborative bid.

Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics, said:

We’d like to thank the Government for supporting these bids. Staging these events in the UK will not only inspire today’s elite athletes, but those of tomorrow, and will engage millions in our sport. After superb medal hauls over the last few years on the World, Olympic and Paralympic stage, athletics in the UK is on an upward trajectory, with new partners, record participation and sold-out stadia. This support will drive the sport on to new heights.

Sanjay Bhandari, Chair at Athletic Ventures, said:

We are absolutely delighted that the Government has recognised the enormous value that the World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships can deliver for Britain — from jobs and investment to inspiring young people to get active. Central government support is a catalytic first step enabling us to build further dialogue with potential host cities and build compelling bids for both championships. We will seek to create spectacular events that leave a lasting legacy for our communities. We’re excited to work with partners across sport, government and our potential host cities to make that vision a reality.

Josh Kerr, 1500m world champion and double Olympic medallist, said:

London 2017 was my first senior World Championships, and it lit a fire in me. Being part of a home team in that kind of atmosphere was incredible — it made me hungrier than ever to become a world champion and chase Olympic medals. Having the government support to bid for 2029 and potentially bring that experience back to London would be massive. It would inspire so many young athletes and give the sport the platform it deserves. I’m proud to support the bid and hope we get the chance to show the world what we can do on home soil.

If successful, the Championships would mark another milestone in the UK’s exceptional record of hosting world-class events and its enduring commitment to investing in sport as a force for good.

The pipeline of major events already secured includes this Summer’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, the European Athletics Championships 2026, the ICC T20 Cricket women’s and men’s World Cups (in 2026 and 2030 respectively), the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham, the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grand Departs 2027, and EURO 2028.

Additional Quotes:

Katarina Johnson Thompson, two-time heptathlon world champion, said:

I’m so pleased to see the Government backing this bid — hosting a home World Championships would be incredible for our sport and for the country. I still remember the buzz of competing in front of a home crowd in London in 2012 and 2017 — nothing compares to that feeling. It gave me a huge lift, and I’d love the next generation of athletes to experience that same atmosphere on the world stage. Bringing the Championships back to London would inspire so many people and show what British athletics is all about.

Zak Skinner, two-time European T13 Gold medallist, said: