Scotland Office
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UK Government backs Scottish life sciences with US partnership
Scotland’s position at the forefront of healthcare innovation to be strengthened thanks to a new Scotland-Massachusetts Bio-Bridge.
The new Scotland-Massachusetts Bio-Bridge recognises these places’ status as leaders in life sciences, creating a link between companies in Scotland with the academic, pharmaceutical and development expertise in the Boston and Cambridge areas of Massachusetts.
The UK Government has committed £49,000, including Brand Scotland funding, to the initiative, which has been matched by the Scottish Government. The Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, is also an advocate of the Bio-Bridge.
The Bio-Bridge programme will see delegations visit each side of the Atlantic to promote learning and partnership. Massachusetts features world-leading universities, globally renowned healthcare institutions, pioneering biopharmaceutical companies, and one of the most sophisticated venture capital communities anywhere in the world - with the Boston and Cambridge innovation ecosystem becoming a global benchmark for turning research excellence into commercial success.
Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:
“By investing in the Bio-Bridge, the UK Government is backing Scottish businesses to grow domestically and internationally. Creating opportunities, like this link with organisations in Massachusetts, puts Scotland at the forefront of healthcare developments that will improve lives across the world.
“The UK Government is determined to drive growth as we build a pro-business culture and an innovation-led economy in all parts of the UK.
“Scotland is globally recognised for excellence in healthcare innovation – from therapeutics and diagnostics, to clinical research and digital healthcare.”
Scotland’s life sciences sector features more than 700 businesses and exports are valued at around £4.9 billion, with an ambition to grow to £25 billion by 2035. The Bio-Bridge offers the opportunity to connect and learn from established organisations in the United States, while also promoting opportunities in Scotland for US companies.
Mr Alexander joined Scottish Government First Minister John Swinney and more than 100 venture capitalists, life science businesses and academics at the University of Edinburgh on Thursday [10 September] to officially launch the Bio-Bridge initiative at a special session of The Venture Café.
The Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, said:
“I’m proud of the strong relationship Massachusetts and Scotland have built over the years, and of the ambition, innovation and spirit of collaboration that has brought us together.
“This Bio-Bridge brings our world-class life sciences communities even closer, creating new opportunities to turn great ideas into breakthroughs that improve lives. I’m excited to support this work and see what we can achieve together.“
The Director of Venture Café Edinburgh, Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo, said:
“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Having expanded from our roots in Boston into a global movement with a strong footprint in Scotland, Venture Café Edinburgh is thrilled to support the launch of the Scotland-Massachusetts BioBridge programme. By creating a dedicated channel for cross-border collaboration, this initiative provides entrepreneurs and life sciences companies in Scotland with a powerful launchpad for international growth.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-backs-scottish-life-sciences-with-us-partnership
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