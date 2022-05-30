UK Government broadcasting plans 'hugely detrimental'

Minister raises concern about impacts on creative industries.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has raised serious concerns about the proposals in the UK Government’s Broadcasting White Paper and the impact they will have on Scotland’s creative industries.

In a letter to Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Mr Robertson states that the UK Government’s plans to privatise Channel 4 is a “significant and entirely unnecessary risk” and that the overhaul of the remit for Public Service Broadcasters (PSBs) could have “hugely detrimental effects” on Scotland’s broadcasting and screen sectors.

Mr Robertson added that Channel 4 continues to return a surplus and see growth in advertising and it is not clear on what basis privatisation will secure its long-term future. He called for assurances from the UK Government that consequent risks to Scotland’s creative industries will be mitigated.

Letter from Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture on UK Government’s broadcasting white paper