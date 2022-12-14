techUK
|Printable version
UK Government commits £110 million to levelling up UK telecoms R&D
The UK Government has committed to boosting 5G and 6G research with a £110 million fund.
The fund has granted £80 million to the establishment of a lab in Solihull in the West Midlands, which allow the testing of network equipment and solutions for both 5G and 6G.
£28 million meanwhile will go directly to the winners of the Future Open Networks Research Challenge, which has successfully encouraged partnerships between UK universities and major telecoms companies, including infrastructure providers Ericsson and Samsung. The goals of this investment include opening up and diversifying the UK’s telecoms infrastructure through both Open-RAN development and through the design of future 6G.
The funds show that UK Government’s target to have 35% of all mobile traffic handled by open architecture by 2030, combined with the UK Government’s commitment to supporting and expanding the UK’s world role in science and technology, represents a great opportunity for technological innovation and enterprise.
The commitment of £80 million for the UK telecoms lab in Solihull, the awarding of £4.8 million to a largely Yorkshire-based Open-RAN project, and the support for the TUDOR project’s belief in the ability of open networks to close the digital divide, further shows that the telecoms sector is essential for the UK’s levelling up goals.
The Government have also announced the outcome of the UK and Republic of Korea Open RAN R&D Collaboration competition, whereby consortia based in the UK and South Korea will collaborate to develop more power-efficient technical equipment. With unprecedented energy prices remaining in the news this Winter, this is a crucial issue for all telcos. This is why techUK has been hosting our roundtable series on energy efficient telecoms networks, which you can visit our series page to find out more about.
Below is a summary of each of the competition winners, including the three programmes that will split the £28 million available for Open-RAN research and the UK winner of the UK-Republic of Korea joint venture.
We wish to congratulate all the techUK members who were part of winning projects, who can be found below, on their success.
Winner of the UK and Republic of Korea Open RAN R&D Collaboration competition
£1.2 million was awarded as part of this competition.
A single United Kingdom consortium, Flexi-DAS, won this competition. Flexi-DAS will work with Korean consortia SOLiD and RFHIC to develop new Open-RAN products and solutions, focusing on power-efficient technologies. Flexi-DAS, will develop Distributed Antenna System radio units.
techUK members part of this consortium include:
- BAI Communications
- VMO2
Winners of the Future Open Networks Research Challenge
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-government-commits-110-million-to-levelling-up-uk-telecoms-r-d.html
Latest News from
techUK
European Commission approves new framework for EU-US data flows14/12/2022 14:20:00
Published today, the draft decision concludes that the new agreement, agreed in principle by the European Union (EU) and US in March 2022, will ensure an adequate level of protection for personal data transferred from the EU to the US.
Cyber Exchange launches report detailing the strong growth and investment across the UK cyber ecosystem14/12/2022 13:20:00
A new report explores how government and industry are working together to grow the sector and drive investment across all cyber companies in every nation and region of the UK.
COP15 UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): Risks and Opportunities for Tech14/12/2022 12:20:00
Biodiversity is fast following climate as a key consideration for businesses of all sizes
Chancellor sets out new reforms for financial services13/12/2022 16:25:00
On 9 December, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremey Hunt MP, set out the ‘Edinburgh Reforms’ – proposals which HM Treasury believe will drive growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector.
UK and Japan launch new a digital partnership13/12/2022 13:33:00
The UK and Japan have announced a new digital partnership to boost their joint working in emerging tech, data sharing, supply chain resilience, online safety and data innovation among others.
Are we embracing digital ethics as a strategic, C-Suite issue and business enabler?13/12/2022 11:25:00
On 9th November 2022, techUK and Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) board member, Jessica Lennard, John Bowman of IBM, and Phillip James from Eversheds Sutherland discussed the key considerations for C-suite leaders in establishing digital ethics in their businesses, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence (AI)*.
A strategic approach to semiconductors is needed to ensure the future of British chips12/12/2022 11:25:00
The House of Commons Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Committees’ report into UK semiconductors emphasises the need for a more strategic approach to the UK chips industry to promote growth and secure the UK’s place in global value chains.
Ofcom publishes conclusions on future of mobile markets and spectrum08/12/2022 16:05:00
UK telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has recently published its conclusions from the ‘Meeting future demand for mobile data’ & ‘Future approach to mobile markets’ consultations, setting out its future regulatory approach to mobile markets and spectrum.