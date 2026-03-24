UK Government commits up to £9m to support Mossmorran's future

New funding designed to help secure a successful future for the site and support the local economy and communities affected by the closure.

The UK Government has pledged up to £9 million to support the future of the Mossmorran site and help protect Fife’s wider economy following the ethylene plant’s closure.

The investment, announced by Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, is designed to help secure a successful future for the site and support the local economy and communities affected by the closure. Funding is contingent on suitable investment proposals being brought forward and approved, and appropriate commercial partners being identified.

The announcement was made as the Fife Council-led taskforce met yesterday [23 March 2026], bringing together local elected representatives, employers, Fife Council and the Scottish Government to support the plant’s workforce into well-paid future employment.

The UK Government has already taken a number of steps to support Mossmorran workers, including:

Actively marketing the site to potential investors. With its industrial heritage, skilled local workforce, and proximity to other large energy and defence companies, we believe Mossmorran can be an attractive site for future investment.

Guaranteeing all Mossmorran workers a job interview at the Grangemouth plant (which is supported by a £120 million UK Government investment).

Yesterday’s commitment builds on this work and signals the UK Government’s determination to go further in supporting workers, families and communities across Fife. Last year we supported the acquisition of Harland & Wolff by Navantia, securing the future of its Fife yard, and last year committed £340 million to Rosyth Dockyard.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander yesterday said: